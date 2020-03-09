Monday, March 9, 2020

Joe Biden's Decency and the LGBTQ Community

“Moral leadership is inherently based on the morality and ethics of the leader.”
Joe Biden
Last Thursday former VP Joseph Biden, disclosed an extensive plan to protect LGBTQ people.
As president, Biden will stand with the LGBT+ community to ensure America finally lives up to the promise on which it was founded: equality for all. … He will provide the moral leadership to champion equal rights for all LGBT+ people, fight to ensure our laws and institutions protect and enforce their rights, and advance LGBT+ equality globally.
You may recall that, in 2012, Vice President Biden came out in favor of marriage equality prior to President Obama.
A vivid contrast with Trump
The thing to understand about Biden is that he is not pandering. Sure, he is asking for our support and that's a good thing. Trump has made us skeptics and cynics. Biden is the polar opposite:
  • Biden voices this position because, at his core, Biden is an exceptionally decent person and;
  • he has every expectation that he will fulfill his pledge because Biden is a very honest person and;
  • moral leadership is inherently based on the morality and ethics of the leader. Biden is moral and ethical and he would replace a sociopath.
According to a Quinnipiac poll release today, Biden beats Trump 52-41. 1% would support another candidate. 2% would not vote (shame on them) and 5% are undecided. Sanders produces a 7 point Spread vs. Biden's 11 point margin.

I like Bernie. Like me he is a cranky old Jew (heterosexual version). I like more the person most likely to unseat Orange Man and that is Biden.

