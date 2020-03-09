Joe Biden's Decency and the LGBTQ Community

“Moral leadership is inherently based on the morality and ethics of the leader.”
As president, Biden will stand with the LGBT+ community to ensure America finally lives up to the promise on which it was founded: equality for all. … He will provide the moral leadership to champion equal rights for all LGBT+ people, fight to ensure our laws and institutions protect and enforce their rights, and advance LGBT+ equality globally.You may recall that, in 2012, Vice President Biden came out in favor of marriage equality prior to President Obama.
A vivid contrast with TrumpThe thing to understand about Biden is that he is not pandering. Sure, he is asking for our support and that's a good thing. Trump has made us skeptics and cynics. Biden is the polar opposite:
- Biden voices this position because, at his core, Biden is an exceptionally decent person and;
- he has every expectation that he will fulfill his pledge because Biden is a very honest person and;
- moral leadership is inherently based on the morality and ethics of the leader. Biden is moral and ethical and he would replace a sociopath.
I like Bernie. Like me he is a cranky old Jew (heterosexual version). I like more the person most likely to unseat Orange Man and that is Biden.
