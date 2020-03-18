North Dakota Religious Nutter Spreads Coronavirus Lie

|Mark Jorritsma
Mark Jorritsma claims to be president of Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota and Family Policy Foundation of North Dakota. He also claims that both groups are federal nonprofit entities; a 501(c)4 and 501(c)3 respectively. Those are lies. Neither organization actually exists. I will take that up with the Internal Revenue Service today.
I will get back to the status of the supposed organizations.
Mark Jorritsma is self-righteous and sanctimonious, … and a pathological liar. His mendacity extends to his politics:
I find it gratifying to see how Americans, and more specifically North Dakotans, are banding together to deal with the current coronavirus pandemic. … However, not everyone is onboard. In fact, one person is exploiting this situation for her own benefit and fundamentally sacrificing some American lives for the sake of others. That person is Representative Nancy Pelosi.Speaker Pelosi, he claims above, is causing Americans to die and doing so for her own benefit. That is what this guy is saying. The BS continues:
None of that is remotely true. The lie is based on a ridiculous conspiracy theory; one that Republicans, especially Christian conservatives, keep spreading.
The House bill included a provision for the government to pay for coronavirus testing. Republicans became convinced that, if the government reimbursed laboratories for coronavirus tests, it would establish the precedent for a revenue stream that would effectively overturn the Hyde Amendment (which prohibits government funding of abortions).
The false narrative was fine tuned. It became the intent of Nancy Pelosi to pad the coronavirus bill with measures to facilitate government funding of abortions. Furthermore, a fetus is not an “innocent preborn infant.” By definition, an infant is a newborn baby. Too often, we allow these people to get away with that kind of demagoguery.
Getting back to the nonexistence of Family Policy Alliance of North Dakota, it is not even an assumed name.
Family Policy Alliance and Family Policy Foundation (absent the North Dakota designation) are both registered in North Dakota as foreign corporations. Those are EINs 200960855 and 464577178 respectively, located on the campus of Focus on the Family at 8675 Explorer Drive in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In the case of the Speaker Pelosi conspiracy theory related to the coronavirus legislation, it is possible that Mark Jorritsma lacked the intellectual curiosity to determine that it is a fabrication.
Calling non-existent organizations a 501(c)4 and a 501(c)3 is a deliberate lie invoked to increase donations. Doing so is probably a felony as well.
Once again, the holier-than-thou crowd is very comfortable lying through their teeth. We have become accustomed to their lies about LGBTQ people. Lying has become routine.
