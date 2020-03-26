Redux: "Repent of LGBT" and Be Saved From Coronavirus

“… vengeful, angry, spiteful and narcissistic. Steven Andrew's deity is oddly similar to a certain orange creature.”
|Once again whacked out pastor Steven Andrew blames LGBTQ people for the coronavirus.
Thursday, Mr. Andrew has paid Christian Newswire to provide an outlet for Steven Andrew Gives Emergency Message to Repent of LGBT and All Sins; Sharing God's Life-Saving Hope During Coronavirus Crisis. Thanks Steve! Good to know.
My idea of repentance is the diet commencing the day following my consumption of an inordinate quantity of lasagna for dinner. “Be saved!”
That's not what Steven Andrew has in “mind:”
To end the coronavirus crisis Rev. Steven Andrew asks the USA to turn to God in repentance and reaffirm our Christian nation covenant. "The Bible teaches putting our faith in Jesus Christ and repenting of false gods, abortion, and LGBT sin is the number one way to have God's protection from coronavirus and to fix the economy …," Andrew said. He declared March as "Repent of LGBT Sin" month and April as "Jesus Saves" month, bringing God's life-saving hope to people. Many mainstream news outlets, including Reuters, Yahoo and NY Daily News, covered "Repent of LGBT Sin" month, but often with a negative angle to attack Christianity.The reaction to Andrew's proclamation was largely in response to his gibberishment during the first week of March. According to the original press release: “God’s love shows it is urgent to repent, because the Bible teaches homosexuals lose their souls and God destroys LGBT societies.”
Media were not attacking Christianity. Media were critical of Steven Andrew's version of Christianity which is based on Christian nationalism, anti-Semitism and marginalizing LGBTQ people. As for fixing the economy, I would bet that Mr. Andrew is incapable of differentiating the prime rate from chopped liver.
Furthermore, Andrew's notion of God's love is perplexing. Andrew's god is vengeful, angry, spiteful and narcissistic. Steven Andrew's deity is oddly similar to a certain orange creature.
Later on:
"God wants to deliver the USA from coronavirus by Easter as President Trump hopes, but this is dependent on people following Jesus Christ," Andrew said. Coronavirus is lowering the stock market and the economy, closing schools and causing layoffs. "We know the Bible says people lose their souls by following false gods and from LGBT sin, and that disobeying God can cause sickness and plagues …" This is why Andrew asks people to "call on Jesus Christ for salvation and to obey God for protection … ."Indulge my appeal to stereotype. Finding a good Jewish doctor is more likely to be beneficial to one's health than praying to Jesus.
Writing about Steven Andrew is like responding to a disqus troll. I am feeding the beast because he loves all of the negative attention as proof of his sacrifice on behalf of humanity.
The truth is that Andrew is just another self-absorbed religious huckster. Andrew offers no evidence that he gives a rat's ass about anyone else.
