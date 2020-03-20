So, I am Leaving South Beach

“I am profoundly disorganized and in need of adult supervision.”
That magazine should probably change its name. These days, Ocean Drive is associated with a string of very mediocre restaurants (many of which seem to share the same menu), hookers, rowdy crowds, drunks, noise and crime. Many of the restaurants we favored have since closed.
In the ten years that I have lived here, South Beach has deteriorated. It is noisy, dirty and unsafe. The Delano is now less expensive than it was 20 years ago. The newer luxury hotels are well north of the Art Deco District.
My acute PTSD is not going to get any better. If anything it is getting worse. I am particularly sensitive to noise. The Miami Beach Police Department has made a deliberate decision not to enforce the law. Both state law and city ordinances prohibit excessive vehicle noise. I experience subwoofers rattling my windows and we seem to be transit for an enormous fleet of vehicles that do not have operational mufflers.
When city officials are confronted, all we get is doubletalk. In my opinion the city manager is corrupt. The mayor is indifferent.
The experience has caused me to be increasingly isolated. I have become increasingly disconnected from friends and family because I am in a state of perpetual anxiety. My Xanax consumption has increased significantly.
I was minutes away from signing a lease at Flamingo Towers in South Beach which is far more tranquil. I realized that the price for serenity was imprisonment. Excessive security and a rule prohibiting deliveries present an enormous inconvenience. Deliverers are required to place their merchandise in a locker on the ground floor.
At the end of the month I am moving to North Bay Village (pop 7,000) which is an Island in the middle of Biscayne Bay. A causeway connects it to Miami to the West and Miami Beach to the East. Walking around the area you can hear a pin drop.
Plus, I am picking up a nice pool and a gym comparable to a commercial fitness center. I do not know how the coronavirus affects those recreational facilities.
In Manhattan, we had a gym and an indoor pool on the roof plus a large sundeck. We made a number of new friends through our membership.
The economic consequences of gun violence have been catastrophic. Those days are over. I am not trying to replicate that experience (30 years in the same building plus Amagansett) but I am trying to have an opportunity to be more socially connected.
For me, moving is traumatic. I am profoundly disorganized and in need of adult supervision. Over the next 10 days my blog output might be diminished.
Priorities are exposed. One of the first things I did was to change my voter registration. We all need to work together to oust Trump. He will become known as the worst president in the history of the country. Narcissistic, sociopathic and a pathological liar. Just look at the idiots he has surrounded himself with.
If today's coronavirus briefing does not get you to register to vote, think of the consequences if he appoints more federal judges including potentially two justices of the Supreme Court if he is reelected.
