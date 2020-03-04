Who Do These Schmucks Think They are Fooling?

“Women were about 14 times more likely to die during or after giving birth to a live baby than to die from complications of an abortion.”
In an email from FRC:
FRC's Tony Perkins Optimistic Supreme Court Will Protect Women from Unsafe Abortions in Louisiana Admitting Privileges Case.Elizabeth B. Murrill, Louisiana’s solicitor general, said that requiring doctors to have admitting privileges if they are going to perform abortions was a common-sense effort to protect women’s health.
Yeah, sure. The intent of this law is not to protect women but to drive abortion clinics out of business. Mr. Perkins knows that. Ms. Murill knows that. They are both liars.
Doctors who perform abortions do not have admitting privileges for economic and political reasons. These physicians have no patients to admit because they are performing abortions in their own facilities. Even if they were somehow able to obtain admitting privileges it would have no effect on the procedures that they perform.
Having an abortion is statistically safer than giving birth. Much safer. Researchers found that women were about 14 times more likely to die during or after giving birth to a live baby than to die from complications of an abortion.
From time-to-time there are complications with abortion. These are treated in the emergency room. Women who have complications after giving birth to a baby and hospital discharge are also treated in the emergency room.
Now we will see if a conservative Supreme Court gives this a wink and a nod which essentially overturns Roe v. Wade for any state passing such a law.
