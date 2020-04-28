Apparently Economic Impact Loans Should Be Dependent upon the Recipient's Politics

Tuesday, According to American Family Association, an anti-LGBTQ hate group
: Taxpayers helped rescue liberal news outlets
.
Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 have been receiving government-backed loans to help them keep the lights on, including three media outlets with a reputation for a left-wing bias.
Tampa Bay Times got an $8.5 million loan and The Seattle Times got $9.9 million.
Axios, an online outlet, took about $5 million.
The tirade continues:
The media outlets qualified for the loans based on the number of employees they have, but Curtis Houck of Media Research Center says all three have a fairly healthy liberal bias, and he says the Axios funding is the “most egregious” of the bunch.
cash 100-dollar bill“They are a very DC-esque news outlet,” he says. “They are not going to be writing about local issues or the things people might actually care about in their local newspaper.”
Houck says it’s galling that taxpayers’ money is essentially propping up an [sic] progressive propaganda, when the news industry has enjoyed plenty of time to adjust to changes brought by the Internet.
I think it is galling that Curtis Houck thinks that only right-wing media outlets should get economic impact loans.
