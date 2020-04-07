Franklin Graham Blames Marriage Equality for the Coronavirus

Franklin Graham makes even less sense than usual.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is the “result” of sin that exists in a “fallen world” that has “turned its back on God,” conservative evangelical leader Franklin Graham said.God is pissed and he or she is going to take it out on everyone. Hindus claim that their deity gets upset when people eat beef. Orthodox Jews receive their god's opprobrium over eating pork and shellfish. Franklin Graham's god is especially insecure, vengeful and narcissistic.
“This pandemic, this is a result of a fallen world, a world that has turned its back on God,” Graham said in the interview. “So I would encourage people to pray and let’s ask God for help.”If by some chance things that coincide with prayers actually happen then: “God answered our prayers.” On the other hand, when things do not work out as desired then: “Repent! God is punishing us.” Nothing that we humans do is less likely to achieve the desired result than prayer.
“I don’t think that God planned for this to happen,” ⋯ “It’s because of the sin that's in the world. Man has turned his back against God. We have sinned against Him. We need to ask for God’s forgiveness.”So Graham's god didn't plan on delivering the coronavirus. He inflicted it upon us impulsively? And, Graham's god, I will remind you, is strictly a conservative Christian fellow.
The evangelist has long warned that sin is being glorified in American society and that God’s judgment could be coming for embracing things like same-sex marriage or abortion. During the 2016 election cycle, Graham held “Decision America” tour rallies across the United States to encourage people to let biblical values inspire their votes.Graham is a greedy Republican operative. If he can get people upset over marriage equality then, in his mind, they are more apt to vote for GOPers. Graham has been a staunch Trump supporter. After all, a sociopath and serial adulterer who is a pathological liar is the perfect Christian model.
If there is a god and if there is punishment to be had, our election of Donald Trump is far more likely to be a source of deific ire than abortion or gay marriage. The so-called leader of the free world is probably the most immoral president in our country's history.
Graham called on people across the globe to pray for God’s protection and that “God’s hand would release us from this pandemic.”Who the hell allowed this idiot to commandeer Central Park for an obviously Christian activity? Not to mention that Samaritan's Purse is one of those organizations that conned the IRS into giving it church status; relieving it of the obligation to file annual reports. There is no transparency.
“This is a very serious situation,” he said. “We need God’s help. Of course, in Central Park, our doctors and nurses are Christian men and women. We pray for our patients. We have chaplains there to pray for our patients. We care for everybody that comes in. And of course, we want people to know that God loves them and He hasn’t forgotten them. We are there to care for them in Jesus’ name."
I, for one, would not want to be cared for “in Jesus' name.” Most people, I think, realize that the practice of medicine is a secular endeavor.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.