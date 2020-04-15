Franklin Graham Simply Cannot Help Himself

Graham deliberately misrepresents the concerns of Central Park protesters.Facebook to complain about his detractors because his organization, Samaritan's Purse, set up a Covid-19 field hospital in New York's Central Park.
While so many have expressed their appreciation and support, sadly some New York officials and a special interest group have expressed concerns or outright opposition to the presence of Samaritan’s Purse and our field hospital in Central Park.Graham does what other conservative Christians have done. Claiming that people oppose his organizations beliefs about marriage:
These groups share a common objection to the Statement of Faith which Samaritan’s Purse requires its employees to sign and generally asks its volunteers to support. While our Scriptural belief in marriage between a man and a woman seems particularly offensive to representatives of these three groups, we don’t believe this is the time or place to wage this debate.I cannot speak for others; only myself. I do not give a rat's ass about Graham's beliefs about marriage. It is his malevolent conduct that offends me.
- First of all, Graham has been dishonest with the Internal Revenue Service and was able to get Samaritan's Purse designated as a church. As such it is not required to file an annual report with the IRS. The result is an intentional lack of transparency. It is not a damned church.
- Graham has stated that the presence of the coronavirus is the result of marriage equality. In other words, his pissed off god is vengeful.
- Graham has stated that trans women pose a risk to cisgender women in restrooms. As a result he has praised American Family Association's failed boycott of Target Stores.
- Graham has consistently made transphobic statements about the evils of transgender women and girls. Graham does so in spite of the fact that no such incident has ever occurred.
- Graham has stated that the Equality Act “has nothing to do with equality, but is about pushing the LGBTQ agenda down the throats of the American people.”
- Graham has stated that gay men pose a threat to boys. The intent was to suggest that gay men can turn boys gay and that gay men are predators of young boys. He is promoting the hateful rhetoric that gay men recruit boys.
- Due to the presence of a gay character in Disney's Beauty and the Beast Graham stated that “innocent” children would be corrupted.
- And it is not just LGBTQ people. Graham has been warned several times by the Anti Defamation League that the use of Third Reich imagery is offensive to Jews. Doing so trivializes the Holocaust. Yet Graham persists.
The simple fact is that Franklin Graham is a bigot who promotes hate of LGBTQ people. I am appalled that both the City of New York and Mt. Sinai Hospital could not find a more suitable provider of these services.
Mt. Sinai is one of the best hospitals in the world but shame on them. And shame on the City of New York.
