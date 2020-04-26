Hate group leader pitches a fit that others aren't as bigoted as he is

|I've heard it all before.
Image via SiriusXM
In the way of background, D. James Kennedy Ministries is an assumed name for Coral Ridge Ministries Media Inc. Mr. Wright, it would seem, has far bigger problems than LGBTQ people. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 the organization posted a net loss of $1.2 million.
Worse yet, the balance sheet depicts an organization with a collection of very old, decrepit equipment, purchased for $12 million, that has been depreciated down to nothing. The organization has insufficient cash to replenish the equipment necessary to run their media operation.
With deteriorating finances, Frank W. Wright is the genius who decided to sue Southern Poverty Law Center for designating his organization a hate group. Just about any third year law student could have told Mr. Wright that the SPLC is free to render its opinion.
Based on the P&Ls I would estimate that they have spent over $100,000 in legal fees on this misadventure (the case was dismissed). They have filed an appeal which will piss away even more money on their Texas-based yahoo lawyers.
Righteous indignationMr. Wright's jeremiad is titled: Walking away from truth.
Here we are, living in a culture desperately in need of truth. Sadly, a cadre of latter-day skeptics have charted a new and dangerous course away from the safe harbor of biblical orthodoxy. We dare not follow them.Biblical orthodoxy provides a “safe harbor” from critical thinking. Wright believes that ancient scripture — with its many errors in natural science — represents the literal word of his god. But even Mr. Literal is selective when it comes to truth.
Presumably Mr. Wright is not a geocentrist believing that the entire universe orbits around Earth. Presumably even Wright is aware of the simple fact that there is no a “firmament” between the sky and the heavens.
And don't get me started on that preposterous ark with its two of everything. Or shall we all believe that Mr. and Mrs. Noah (and the kiddies) were remarkably cognizant of genetics?
I assure you, it's no fun writing a column like this. I take no delight in calling out others for biblical infidelity. Yet, many Christian leaders have clearly lost their way.Fun? Wright seems desperate for attention. He was probably indifferent to whether that attention was positive or negative.
People who disagree with Mr. Wright, critical thinkers, non-Christians, LGBTQ people (we will get to that) and the full carnival of people whose faith is different from Wright's “have clearly lost their way.”
Which begs the question: Who the hell appointed Wright as the arbiter of the true path?
A piece of Chick-fil-A's ass
Chick-Fil-A unjustifiably disparaged the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home, by making a public spectacle of cutting off their charitable support for being "anti-LGBT." These groups are not "anti" anything. They simply subscribe to the historic Christian faith – the same faith Chick-Fil-A claims to profess.Told you we would get to the LGBTQ stuff. Chick-fil-A didn't really do any of those things. I wish that they had. The “public spectacle” was created by people who believe that conservative Christianity requires bigotry.
Today it is transgender people. Yesterday it was gay people. It used to be Jewish people (until they started falling all over each other in the service of Christian Zionism).
Economic equality is at least as important as being free from discrimination. Yet, Chick-fil-A still maintains a discriminatory employment policy.
In spite of professing Christian values, Wright is perfectly comfortable bearing false witness
The bitter irony here is that Bible-believing Christians stood by Chick-Fil-A when they were attacked for their stance on marriage. Chick-Fil-A rewards that kindness by impersonating the deeply-discredited Southern Poverty Law Center which falsely labels groups holding to biblical views of marriage and family as "haters."
- Chick-fil-A was never attacked for its beliefs about marriage. It was attacked for funding hate groups that turned beliefs into odious conduct.
- Chick-fil-A has done nothing (I can assure Mr. Wright) that resembles, in any way, the work of the Southern Poverty Law Center.
- Southern Poverty Law Center has not been discredited. Hate groups make that dishonest claim in a failed attempt to discredit the organization.
- The SPLC does not label organizations as hate groups due to their biblical views of marriage or views on anything else for that matter. It is conduct which causes organizations to be deemed hate groups.
Kennedy's John Aman, has written that “Hate crime laws advance the homosexual agenda.” Sure. That is a reflection of the culture of the organization. It is zero-sum. A measure of equality for LGBTQ people is a loss for Christianity.
Et tu, National Association of Evangelicals? Et tu?
Less surprising is the once-orthodox, but now left-leaning, National Association of Evangelicals, who recently endorsed radical leftist legislation that would overturn religious free speech and free exercise by establishing sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories under federal nondiscrimination law. According to Dr. Ryan Anderson at the Heritage Foundation, "these laws are not about protecting the freedom of people to live as LGBT but about coercing everyone else to support, facilitate, and endorse such actions."Wright adds another layer of turds on his pile of BS. Free exercise of religion does not require any public accommodation to discriminate. The religious right spreads this myth to dishonestly oppose common sense nondiscrimination laws because such laws define LGBTQ people as a legitimate class.
As for Ryan T. Anderson, he is a nitwit who will say just about anything to support the teachings of the Catholic Church, no matter how loony. Anderson is a cultist.
What Anderson claims in that quote (above) is that we not only seek, but believe that we require, his approval. Anderson cannot accept the simple idea that we really do not give a rat's ass. In fact, his approval would be troubling.
These folks want to continue to pretend that gay people do not exist, likening “same-sex attraction” to a drug habit. They insist, contrary to the overwhelming consensus of medical science, that transgender people are just confused and can be easily unconfused.
Religious literalism requires adherents to be science deniers. Wright probably believes that climate change is a hoax.
The Southern Baptist Convention does not escape Wright's wrath.
Even the Southern Baptist Convention seems to be suffering a crisis of orthodoxy. According to the newly-launched Conservative Baptist Network, the Southern Baptists are drifting into political and theological liberalism and away from biblical authority, with its emerging emphasis on "social justice, Critical Race Theory, Intersectionality, and the redefining of biblical gender roles" – all of which are little more than leftist code words for their victim-based scheme of identity politics.Someone with a better functioning batshit-to-English translator than mine might be able to figure out the above. I haven't a clue what that gibberish really means.
Presbyterian Church in America has become much too LGBTQ friendly
The generally conservative PCA denomination seems not far behind. There we see the "Revoice" movement forging a beachhead for LGBT inclusion within the framework of "the historic Christian tradition." Revoice says what's wrong with same-sex attraction is not that it is sinful, but that others are sinfully opposed to it.For Wright's views to be valid, one would have to subscribe to Christian lore that being gay or transgender is a choice and a choice which can be altered. After all, a half-dozen ex-gay and ex-trans people prove something. Right? I don't know what Revoice says but I do know that hate is sinful according to every organized religion.
Frank W. Wright has two imaginary friends. The second one is Trump.
And we can only scratch our heads at Christianity Today, which decided that building the kingdom of God includes calling for the impeachment of President Trump. A false, virtue-signaling kind of kingdom-building to be sure.Anyone who believes that Trump is a decent man, an exemplar of Christian virtue, has their values fucked-up beyond all reason. Is it not clear that Trump is a narcissistic sociopath and pathological liar? Must these conservative Christians pretend otherwise to get some judges who think that life begins with ejaculate?
The truth is that Wright believes that he is entitled to make decisions for others including control of women's bodies.
There is more to this but you certainly get the idea.
In conclusion finally
The gospel – whether found in the Old Testament or New – is the only power we have. Even if some leaders walk away from it, we dare not follow them. Standing for truth requires standing on truth.Yeah, well, for those of us who are critical thinkers, truth is determined through evidence. The simple fact, no matter how distressing or inconvenient for Frank W. Wright, is that his deity created people who are gay, bisexual or transgender. Why would Wright's god allow blowhards like him to mistreat others?
Is Wright a young Earth creationist? If so he is disregarding the fact that the same god is responsible (if he or she is omnipotent) for the development of science and scientists; all of whom agree that Earth is 4.543 billion years old. Faith, even pious faith, does not require individuals to abandon reason.
American Family Association, another anti-LGBTQ hate group (which published Wright's diatribe) has since declared that Wright is not wrong.
Christian apologist Dr. Alex McFarland says he agrees with Wright and the warning in his commentary.Drop the “Dr.” McFarland has an honorary doctorate along with a Master's degree from Liberty University.
“In every generation,” McFarland says, “there's the necessity to stand with the unchanging Word of God and not be swept along by the transient, changing tides of culture."
McFarland, an American Family Radio “personality” is a loud promoter of conversion therapy which is a belief of convenience. McFarland is trying to conform science to his interpretation of scripture. Of course he is free to believe anything he likes, no matter how stupid
McFarland is a pernicious idiot who spends a great deal of time trying to indoctrinate young people into relinquishing their critical thinking skills. According to McFarland, homosexuality is a “learned behavior.”
McFarland's arguments are simplistic and require one to accept that his opinions are facts. He also claims that his hate is out of love. It is a common refrain. The triteness of “tough love.”
A couple of years ago McFarland did a full shitfit when a Christian college removed its prohibition on gay relationships. He has also claimed that our Constitution is in jeopardy without a moral revival.
If people like Wright and McFarland would just go away, our collective IQ would increase by 20 points or more. But these two cynics make a living by pushing this nonsense.
I am impervious to this crap. However, these people have an effect on parents and children. Teaching kids to hate themselves isn't a very good idea.
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.