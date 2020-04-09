Mad Mat Staver in 5, 4, 3 ...

|Tallahassee via talgov.com
In a saner part of the world, Scott McCoy at the Southern Poverty Law Center had this to say:
We applaud the Tallahassee city commissioners for unanimously enacting an ordinance to ban conversion therapy for minors, but also going even further to ensure the protection of vulnerable adults. This bogus practice is premised on the lie that LGBTQ+ individuals have a ‘condition’ that needs to be cured by changing an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.Of course Mr. McCoy is correct. I would add that the only support for conversion therapy comes from religious conservatives. Conversion therapy might only exist as a means of claiming that sexual orientation and gender identity are choices. Bad choices. Conversion therapy is pseudoscience based upon false premises.
Taking a stand against conversion therapy is an extremely important step in the right direction to support the well-being of Tallahassee’s LGBTQ+ residents. But the commission has also sent an important message to LGBTQ+ youth: you are perfect the way you are and do not need to be fixed.
We urge the rest of Florida to follow the example set by Tallahassee, and pledge to protect our youth from this heinous practice.
