Mad Mat Staver Takes Time Out of Gay Bashing to Kill People

A contrast to the AIDS crisis is warranted.churches should reopen this Sunday.
Take the wife and kiddies to a fun day of getting infected. Be sure to pass the virus on to friends, family and strangers so that they can partake in the celebration.These folks are determined to prolong the coronavirus epidemic indefinitely. Oh, but they advocate some precautions:
ReOpen Church should include appropriate measures of sanitization and appropriate social distancing between families.Anyone attending such an event deserves a Darwin Award for thinning the herd and removing remarkably stupid people from the gene pool. Just yesterday, Wednesday, Alex Henderson at Alternet wrote: Evangelical fundamentalists who openly defied social distancing guidelines are dying of coronavirus in frightening numbers.
Dozens of pastors across the Bible Belt have succumbed to coronavirus after churches and televangelists played down the pandemic …
Let's listen to Trump
The Trump administration guidelines for “Opening Up America Again” outline three phases for states to gradually ease their lockdowns. Phase 1 set the target date of May 1, to systematically reopen the nation, but some states may be able to reopen earlier. Phase 1 includes churches.Classifying churches as essential was stunningly stupid. Trump is pandering, yet again, to evangelical Christians. They can mail in their ballots from their hospital beds.
Contrast seems to be in orderI remember Ronald Reagan's daily briefings on the AIDS crisis along with “AIDS czar” Gary Bauer. That's right. A Christian nationalist, Gary Fucking Bauer, was in charge of the AIDS response. An estimated 700,000 Americans have perished from HIV-related illnesses.
While the AIDS crisis began in 1981 it would be four years before Ronald Reagan said a word about it publicly. Meanwhile these same sanctimonious Christians were saying that AIDS was God's punishment of gay people. On June 19, 1983 an arrogant religious pimp, Jerry Falwell, stated:
AIDS is not just God’s punishment for homosexuals. It is God’s punishment for the society that tolerates homosexuals.President Reagan ran a roach motel. He let the Christian Crazies in and they never got out. Falwell, of course, was the founder of Liberty University. Mad Mat Staver was, at one time, the dean of Liberty University's law school.
Getting back to Gary Bauer, he worked tirelessly to undermine the response to AIDS and to prevent any gay person from being on the AIDS commission. In a 1987 memo to Reagan he wrote:
Millions of Americans try to raise their children to believe that homosexuality is immoral. In many states homosexual practices are illegal, including sodomy. For you to appoint a known homosexual to a Presidential Commission will give homosexuality a stamp of acceptability. It will drive a wedge between us and many of our socially conservative supporters.According to then Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, Bauer interfered with the medical personnel working on the outbreak. Bauer believed that “anybody who had AIDS ought to die with it. That was God’s punishment for them.”
On June 19, 1983 an arrogant religious pimp, Jerry Falwell, stated:
AIDS is not just God’s punishment for homosexuals. It is God’s punishment for the society that tolerates homosexuals.President Reagan ran a roach motel. He let the Christian Crazies in and they never got out. Falwell, of course, was the founder of Liberty University. Mad Mat Staver was, at one time, the dean of Liberty University's law school.
The Moral Majority was the forerunner of today's hate groups like Family Research Council (the same Gary Bauer was once its president) and American Family Association.
In 2018, Trump appointed Gary Bauer as a commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. The board chair of that government bureau is hate group leader Tony Perkins (Family Research Council).
I am not suggesting that the government should be indifferent to dying people. I am simply pointing out the hypocrisy.
Returning to Mad Mat's misadventure:
Liberty Counsel Founder, Chairman, and Senior Pastor Mat Staver said, “The lockdowns have closed churches at a time of greatest need, and they must reopen to meet the burgeoning needs of the community. Churches are now more essential than ever to bring comfort, hope, and help to the people they serve. Each church is different and each one must assess when and how best to reopen.”According to a 2018 Pew Research Center study, more than half of American adults (55%) say they pray daily, compared with 25% in Canada, 18% in Australia and 6% in Great Britain. Americans are more like people in many poorer, developing nations – including South Africa (52%), Bangladesh (57%) and Bolivia (56%) – than people in richer countries.
With few exceptions there is an inverse correlation of religiosity and a country's infant mortality rate. Do you wonder how we got an imbecile like Trump? If you do not register to vote they will do it again.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.