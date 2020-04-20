Oh Goodie: Courage Ministry Moves "Pastoral Formation Conference" Online

“Religious beliefs do not excuse bigotry.”
|Father Philip Bochanski, executive director of Courage International
via YouTube
Truth & Love's upcoming conference on the pastoral care of people who experience same-sex attractions (SSA) and gender dysphoria - "Be not afraid: Affirming the truth about sex and identity" - has been moved online, due to ongoing developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.If only they had the same “health and safety concerns” for LGBTQ people! Then they would stop claiming that gay people are “objectively disordered” and that transgender people do not really exist.
The decision to move the conference online was made in response to health and safety concerns relating to the pandemic, and in adherence to guidelines which limit gatherings to no more than ten people.
Furthermore they would stop referring to gay people as “people who experience same-sex attractions (SSA).” They promote themselves as if “SSA” was included in DSM-5. Being gay or transgender is not a disorder. Claiming otherwise is an unambiguous example of anti-LGBTQ bigotry.
The Church is responsible for promoting the idea that being transgender is an “ideology.” Nothing could be further from the truth. There are no volunteers in that orbit. People become transgender (and targets for intense ridicule) to mitigate the effects of gender dysphoria.
It should be obvious that transgender people were in considerable distress and that transitioning brought them relief. Otherwise they would desist.
Religious beliefs do not excuse bigotry. The pastoral care that LGBTQ people deserve is acceptance for who they are. Keep in mind that the Church is spreading this nonsense to parents, family members and friends.
The press release includes:
"Although the current circumstances have altered our day-to-day lives, our responsibility to pastorally assist our brothers and sisters who experience SSA and gender dysphoria remains unchanged," said Father Bochanski.Father Philip Bochanski, executive director of Courage International, is a dangerous crackpot.
"Like many others, people who experience SSA or questions about their gender identity are dealing with isolation, and being disconnected from whatever support system they may have. Now more than ever, they need both pastoral and practical care from those who can support them with knowledge and understanding," he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.