Porno Pete Has Something to Say About Transgender Athletes

The “reality” that they are referring to is formed of a passage in ancient scripture. Presumably written around 1450 BCE, the deity did not provide things like antibiotics, painkillers or even Amazon.com. God had some catching up to do.
According to AFA:
Liberal media isn't at all happy with Idaho and two new state laws dealing with transgender issues. Both laws went into effect without the governor's signature. The first bars participation in sports by students who say they are transgender and want to participate in the opposite-sex sports.Actually, Governor Little mindlessly signed both measures into law. Students who say they are transgender avoids having to use the correct (and far simpler) terminology of “transgender students” because, according to these mullahs, transgender people don't really exist. The deity does not approve.
Enter Peter LaBarberaPorno Pete LaBarbera has been rather quiet of late. Nearly two month have elapsed since the schmuck updated his little hate site.
Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality says liberal media outlets – such as CNN – are reporting the story solely from the perspective of the "rights" of transgender athletes.The reality is that Peter LaBarbera is a fuckwit incapable of offering an informed opinion. Pete is also profoundly dishonest. What do you think his motivation is? Fair athletic competition or that passage in ancient scripture? The simple fact is that a transgender girl who has been taking puberty blockers and possibly hormones for a given period of time has testosterone levels comparable to a cisgender girl (which is how the IOC settled this matter).
"[They] focus not at all on the rights of our daughters not to have to compete against boys who are pretending to be girls," he tells OneNewsNow. "This is a very serious issue – we're seeing women and girls across the country ripped off by transgender athletes posing as the opposite sex. It has to end, and the governor should have signed the bill proudly."
The second law requires legal documents to list the gender of a person when born. LaBarbera says that makes sense because, as he argues, one cannot change reality.
There is an intellectually honest argument to be had regarding stricter standards. However, Pete and his sociopathic friends do not want to reach a fair compromise; one based on medical science. They object to the very presence of transgender youth because they are simplistic.
For example, according to science Earth was formed some 5.4 billion years ago. Scripture places its age at less than 10,000 years. For these folks, when the science and scripture are in conflict, the scripture prevails. It is willful stupidity.
Mr. LaBarbera has more to say:
"You're either born a male or a female," he states, "and going back and changing your birth certificate is like trying to rewrite nature – you just can't do it. Here we have individuals going back and changing history, as if you could actually do that. I think this is another bold move by Idaho, and I hope other states follow."In Pete's pretend world gender does not exist because the ancient texts do not permit it to exist. I find it odd that LaBarbera would refer to this as an effort to change history when his version of revisionism re-dates the origin of our planet by about 4,542,990,000 years.
AFA's bigotry concludes with this:
At the federal level, Republican Congressman Greg Steube of Florida introduced legislation in January designed to protect the integrity of women's sports and the women and girls who are competing. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R.5603) was assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee in mid-January but has progressed no further since then.Rep. Steube introduced this bill three months ago and it has all of five cosponsors. It has been stalled in the House Education and Labor Committee ever since.
Every student deserves a right to participate in high school athletics. Trans girls are not seeking a competitive advantage. They simply want to compete. Eligibility should be based on guidance from medical science; not ancient texts. The text of Greg Steube's bill is one sentence:
For purposes of determining compliance with title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (20 U.S.C. 1681–1688) in athletics, sex shall be determined on the basis of sex assigned at birth by a physician.There are no findings in the measure. No discussion of the science. Steube is an anti-LGBTQ bigot who has a seat in Congress due to redistricting. Before that, he was in the Florida legislature for nearly ten years. It's a good reason to vote every damned year!
As for Mr. LaBarbera, his hate group lost tax-exempt status nearly five years ago. I doubt that he has filed personal returns because they are dependent upon organizational tax returns.
The Peter should redirect some of his energy to resolving personal problems. I often wonder just how screwed up his own children must be.
I am still trying to catch up. In losing the computer I lost all of my scripts, an extensive assortment of hot-key assignments (I like to write in HTML without a WYSIWYG interface) and a huge collection of images. Production is down ⋯ for now.
