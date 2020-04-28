Porno Pete Reboots

Then, on April 20, the peter resumed his crusade. He has since posted five tirades including this remarkable piece of intellectual commentary: From Twitter – Homosexuality: Just Wrong Behavior that Can Be Overcome.
The “overcome” part is based on a few folks who claim to have become heterosexual by embracing Jesus. It seems odd that every supposed ex-gay has an economic interest in claiming to be ex-gay.
LaBarbera's little hate group, Americans for Truth About Homosexuality, has not been a tax-exempt entity since May 15, 2015 because he was unable to file tax returns. Has he been filing corporate returns since his tax exemption was revoked?
Furthermore, if he was unable to provide the IRS with a form 990 for several years, what is the basis for his personal tax filings? Has even bothered to file personal tax returns?
