Rev. Tony Spell Arrested for Aggravated Assault

In other Christian news (it's one of those days).
|Tony Spell at the helm of his church bus
via Newsweek
Apparently Spell thought it would be a good idea to aim a bus at someone carrying a sign that he did not like. He did not hit the individual protester in the process of rapidly backing up towards him but the intent seems pretty clear.
Hit or not, Spell has been charged with aggravated assault.
Spell claims that the coroner lied about the cause of death of a fatality. The pathogen, according to Spell is a politically motivated conspiracy.
Tony Spell got the attention he so desperately sought. A little prison time might alter his perspective. Oh, and the guy who died happened to be Spell's lawyer (or one of his lawyers).
Related content:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.