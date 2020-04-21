Steven Strang Claims That Grifter Jim Bakker is Honorable

Christians ripping off other Christians with no shame whatsoever.
“Dr.” Sherrill Sellman has a degree from an unaccredited online diploma mill. Her business is selling overpriced and ineffective supplements by making dishonest claims.
Now, Bakker is in the news again. As I'll explain in more detail, he offered a "Silver Solution" supplement on his The Jim Bakker Show. The silver solution is known to help fight some viruses. Dr. Sherrill Sellman, a board-certified integrative naturopathic doctor, appeared on his show Feb. 12 and clearly said it had not been tested for COVID-19, but it might help your immune system fight viruses. The show was taped Feb. 5, less than a week after President Donald Trump issued the travel ban from China and long before we really knew much about this strange new coronavirus.Bullshit. Dr. Sherrill Sellman is not board certified by any recognized certification board. Furthermore, while she takes great pains not to disclose her address anywhere on her website, she is reportedly in Tulsa, OK. Sellman is not licensed to practice any form of medicine by the Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision.
And just to inspire more confidence, Sellman is a graduate of the Trinity School of Natural Health which offers online programs. The school is not accredited by any accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Sellman can wipe her butt with that worthless diploma as well as her inventive board certification.
Sherrill Sellman is in business to sell overpriced and ineffective supplements. Sellman is a scam artist. Strang is also indulging in selective observation. What Sellman actually says is that it has not been tested against this strain of coronavirus but is proven effective against other strains of the coronavirus.
Sellman actually says that her snake oil “can kill every known virus.” That would seemingly include coronavirus. The intent is to profit off of people who are being misled.
Furthermore, according to numerous sources including the Mayo Clinic (emphasis added):
Colloidal silver isn't considered safe or effective for any of the health claims manufacturers make. Silver has no known purpose in the body. Nor is it an essential mineral, as some sellers of silver products claim.You can watch the clip. The crackpottery starts at 42 minutes (it follows a food scam). Sellman makes preposterous claims including “government proven” and “tested.” She even suggests giving this garbage to babies. She also claims that it is effective on HIV and then makes a homophobic comment.
A graphic claims that the silver solution kills some serious viruses:
Mr. Strang is full of crap. Mr. Bakker is full of crap. Dr.? Sherrill Sellman is full of crap. Quite a pile of turds.
Strang continues
Jim was unwise to even mention COVID-19 with any product. But his enemies twisted his message to say he was "selling a cure." He wasn't. But the spin in the fake news media's coverage that followed is that Bakker went to jail for bilking people, and now he's at it again. In my opinion, that's a lie, and I want to do my part to set the record straight.Bullshit. Bakker, his wife and two other people plus Sellman were selling this crap as a cure. Bakker is clearly bilking people — again. The man was, and continues to be a con artist. A scam-man.
Bakker clearly claims that this junk is effective against coronavirus. Contrary to Strang's BS (and I am repeating myself), Sellman says that it has not been tested against this strain of the virus but that it is proven effective against other strains. She then goes on to claim that it “deactivates” the virus and builds the immune system. She uses the word “studies” frequently.
Towards the end of his commentary, Strang repeats a dishonest claim:
Bakker and his guest, Dr. Sherrill Sellman, talked about the health benefits, but clearly said it had not been tested for COVID-19.No she did not. She claims quite the opposite claiming that it has been tested against other strains of the coronavirus which is just more bullshit. Strang saw the clip. He is lying.
Unless one is a geneticist, he or she is unable to differentiate strains of a virus and viruses constantly mutate. Different strains can be geographically separated.
My head is spinning trying to understand how virus strains are identified. Check out this abstract. It might as well be written in Swahili.
I would bet my orbs that Ms. Sellman is incapable of explaining how many strains of the virus there are and how they are different. I know to a certainty that Sellman is lying when she says that it has been tested at all. By whom? When and where? How was the strain determined? It is all a big pile of shit.
Strang is no idiot. He is dishonest and cynical but he's not a rube. Strang claims that he uses this nonsense himself. I strongly suspect that Steven Strang is smart enough not to.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.