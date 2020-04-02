The Frog Will Return Next Week - Somewhat Dented

All the email passwords were quickly reset from my phone. None of my emails are stored locally. Gone are a brand new i7 laptop, 3 external hard drives, a tablet, $300 Bluetooth headphones and so on.
Coronavirus made things worse. Over two hours were required to get someone on the phone at JP Morgan Chase. By 3:00 pm I was full-tilt Jessica Jones.
Relax - watch some Netflix. Except my fucking movers broke my TEEvee. Next Tuesday before that's replaced.
I obtained a nice new tablet quickly. I should have a working computer by Saturday. Backup is on one of the purloined USB drives so I am starting from scratch. But life goes on.
This aggravation and monetary loss pales in comparison to the plight of some LGBTQ kid in a red state. Never forget that.
Hope you all stay safe. If you followed my tweet you know that one of our heroic physicians, Jack Turban in Boston, has Covid 19 because he insisted on treating his gender diverse patients. We, on the other hand, have the option to socially distance.
