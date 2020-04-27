The Latest From Brian S. Brown - His Grubby Hands in Your Pockets

Shameless!
|Knight Templar Brian S. Brown circa 2015
I’ve heard from countless leaders in Washington, DC that we are making a tremendous difference with our petition campaign to stop Nancy Pelosi from using the coronavirus crisis to impose elements of her extreme liberal agenda, including special “goodies” for the LGBT community. Thanks to the more than 5,200 NOM supporters who have signed our petition as of this morning, we are inundating the White House, Senator Mitch McConnell and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy with email messages that we have their back and want them to help us stop Pelosi.Does anyone actually believe that Brown has heard anything from “countless leaders?” Does anyone believe that NOM and Brown are making a “tremendous difference” with an inane petition? Does anyone believe that GOPers like Mitch McConnell require NOM's assistance to obstruct the House of Representatives?
Does anyone know what that “extreme liberal agenda” consists of or what “special ‘goodies’ for the LGBT community” are?
Does this kind of BS still entice people to give Brian S. Brown money to piss away?
