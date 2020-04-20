Trump Claims That Christians are Treated Unfairly

Trump doesn't hide his disdain for Muslims while pandering to Christians.
Let's see if authorities enforce the social-distancing orders for mosques during Ramadan (April 23-May 23) like they did churches during Easter— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 15, 2020
Posthumous Darwin awards are in order. Some people need to be protected from their own spectacular stupidity.
On the other hand I cannot find a single imam who has announced his intention to defy local government.
Enter Donald Trump“I am somebody that believes in faith,” Trump said. “And it matters not what your faith is, but our politicians seem to treat different faiths very differently. … I don’t know what happened with our country, but the Christian faith is treated much differently than it was. And I think it’s treated very unfairly.”
Yeah, sure. Trump is a very pious man. Uh-huh. And Christians are treated like a maligned and marginalized minority. This from a toxic narcissist who believes that he is a deity.
When asked about his retweet of Paul Sperry's bullshit:
“I just spoke with leaders and people that love mosques; they love mosques,” he said, referencing a phone call he had with imams, rabbis and ministers. “But I would say that there could be a difference. And we’ll have to see what will happen, because I’ve seen a great disparity in this country. I’ve seen a great disparity.”
Trump's “tell” is saying something twice like “I've seen a great disparity.” Journalists are afraid to ask the obvious follow-up which would be: “Can you point to an example of a disparity?”
One of the reasons that we are Trumped in the first place is that the media has not done its job. At this point most of us know that another Trump “tell” is calling something “fake news.” Invariably, that means that someone in the media has told a fact-based truth.
After conflating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism Trump claimed that politicians, “go after Christian churches, but they don’t tend to go after mosques. And I don’t want them to go after mosques, but I do want to see … what their bent is.”
Again the media fails to do its job. No follow to press for an example of “go[ing] after Christian churches.” Trump has accomplished his goal of making the media fearful of him.
Trump was asked if he believed imams “wouldn’t follow social distancing.” “No, I don’t think that at all,” he said. Then why did he retweet that moronic tweet from Paul Sperry?
The media are fearful. Our senators are fearful (Marco Rubio is exhibit “A”). Our only recourse is at the polls in November. It's the only way to — as the Tea Party set used to shout — take back our country. Right now a madman is at the helm.
We have had presidents whose mental hygiene was questionable. We have had stupid presidents. Trump manages to be both as a deranged imbecile.
Is it not abundantly clear that Trump is a sociopath and pathological liar.
Are you registered to vote? Click on the link. In most cases it only takes a few minutes.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.