Trump's Latest Campaign BS Exploiting Bernie Sanders

Donald J. Trump could be the most dishonest president in American history. Political campaigns are not known for truth in advertising but, even by ordinary campaign standards, Trump manages a level of mendacity that would be shocking were we (unfortunately) not becoming numb to his chicanery.
The latest email pitch begins:
This pitch worked the last time around, with some help from some of Trump's Russian friends. Sanders supporters felt that they had been cheated out of a victory because the DNC supported Clinton. Bernie would be the first to admit that no one has hoodwinked him out of anything. At least not in 2020.DNC RIGGED IT! BERNIE DROPS OUT
It was also clear from early on that Trump wanted to run against Sanders rather than Biden. The entire Ukraine affair was premised on knocking Joe Biden out of contention.
Or have people already forgotten that Trump conditioned congressionally approved foreign aid to a desperate nation on their willingness to advance his campaign for reelection?
According to Trump, Biden is the beneficiary of a vast conspiracy:
It's official: Crazy Bernie is dropping out of the race. Democrats never wanted anything to do with Crazy Bernie - it was RIGGED against him from the start.Trump has balls referring to anyone else as crazy. Trump is a sociopath with narcissistic personality disorder. Sen. Sanders dropped out for one simple reason: Arithmetic. It became nearly impossible for him to win the nomination.
FIRST, they had failing candidates Amy Klobuchar, Pete Boot-Edge-Edge, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert Francis O'Rourke, and Mini Mike endorse Sleepy Joe.
THEN, they made Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas' Warren quit (at least now she can enjoy a nice cold beer with her husband)!
And NOW, with the help of the corrupt media and Sleepy Joe, they just flat out forced Crazy Bernie to drop out.
Bernie is saner than I am. Bernie will remain an important influencer on Mr. Biden and the Democratic party. Eventually Medicare for All will become a reality.
Bernie was right. I disagreed with Medicare for All because I thought it was a losing issue given that people naturally fear large changes.
It can — and eventually will — will be accomplished incrementally by a sitting president. However, it is dependent on our changing the makeup of Congress. McConnell will never approve and he has become more powerful than the president in many ways.
Trump has significant exposure to criminal charges for obstruction of justice. If he gets elected for a second term he will outlast the statute of limitations.
Trump would throw his wife and his own children to the dogs to save his fat ass. Only the MAGA morons have not figured out that Trump cares about only one thing: Donald John Trump.
