2 Hate Groups, Porno Pete, Planned Parenthood and, oh, RuPaul

Let's have a hatefest!
|Peter LaBarbera never misses an opportunity to spread enmity
“The Price is Right” is welcoming drag queen “RuPaul” next week in a primetime special.Oh here we go. Planned Parenthood is evil because it provides abortion services as a very small part of its operation. The last time I checked, abortion was an elective and legal medical procedure which is safer than giving birth.
According to CBN, RuPaul is playing to raise money for Planned Parenthood after supporting the controversial organization for years.
The religious right is determined to have the power to make decisions for everyone else. If you think that abortion is wrong then you are free not to have one.
Enter Porno Pete
Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality says RuPaul deserves blame, not a game show slot, for influencing young males to follow him in the perverse drag queen lifestyle.“Lifestyle” applies to anything that these sanctimonious fools disapprove of. Furthermore, there is nothing perverse in entertaining people as a female impersonator. It is a legitimate art form requiring a great deal of skill. Perhaps The Peter is just jealous over the oodles of money that RuPaul earns as an entertainer.
“This is a man,” says LaBarbera, “who is pretending to be a woman and he has really created a lot of confusion in society.”
Is Mr. LaBarbera confused? In 1959 — more than 60 years ago — Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon starred, in drag, in a movie that was a family favorite: Some Like it Hot. I don't think that anyone was confused.
36 years later, RuPaul made an appearance in that very destructive, anti-family film; The Brady Bunch Movie. Oh the poor kiddies who were confused by that odious production.
LaBarbera is confused. Mr. LaBarbera, a hate group leader, has an odd notion of what constitutes evil influences when one considers his deliberate efforts to mislead people and to spread his venom:
- LaBarbera is determined to convince others (including children) that sexual orientation and gender identity are choices that can be prayed away.
- Thus LaBarbera asserts that he is a more reliable authority on human sexuality than medical science because of ancient texts written at a time when life expectancy was about 18 years of age.
- LaBarbera's message is that LGBTQ people are wicked due to their sexuality. Kindness and altruism no longer matter. LaBarbera never gets past a person's sexuality. His behavior is a template of prejudice.
Moral people obey the law. Peter LaBarbera has a history of disobeying our tax laws which is why his Americans for Truth About Homosexuality is not tax-exempt. I doubt that LaBarbera has filed personal tax returns for years.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.