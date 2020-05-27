Another Trump Pander Will Accomplish Nothing Other Than Wasting Time and Money

Trump Considers Forming Panel to Review Complaints of Online BiasTwitter and Google promptly pointed out that there algorithms were apolitical and impartial. Here's Tweety on May 16:
President Trump is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anticonservative bias on social media, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would likely draw pushback from technology companies and others.
The plans are still under discussion but could include the establishment of a White House-created commission that would examine allegations of online bias and censorship, these people said.
The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://t.co/ZQfcfD3Hk9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020
Twitter, Google, Instagram, Facebook et al are private ventures. Speech on these platforms is therefore not protected by the First Amendment. These companies are free to establish policies which flow to their terms of service and their acceptable use policy. The government has no right to interfere with company policy.
In a related matter, according to the New York Times on Tuesday:
Twitter added information to refute the inaccuracies in President Trump’s tweets for the first time on Tuesday, after years of pressure over its inaction on his false and threatening posts.I am taking some satisfaction in just how pissed off Trump must be.
The social media company added links late Tuesday to two of Mr. Trump’s tweets in which he had posted about mail-in ballots and falsely claimed that they would cause the November presidential election to be “rigged.”
The links — which were in blue lettering at the bottom of the posts and punctuated by an exclamation mark — urged people to “get the facts” about voting by mail. Clicking on the links led to a CNN story that said Mr. Trump’s claims were unsubstantiated and to a list of bullet points that Twitter had compiled rebutting the inaccuracies.
