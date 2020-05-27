Classless Blowhard Bill on Larry Kramer While Perusing NAMBLA

According to Donohue:
Kramer also endorsed pedophilia. “In those cases where children do have sex with homosexual elders…I submit that often, very often, the child desires the activity, and perhaps even solicits it, either because of a natural curiosity…or because he or she is homosexual and innately knows it.”There were two places where I could find that quote; an Indian (Asian) site and NAMBLA (including the ellipses). I am not going to link to NAMBLA but that may very well be Donohue's source. The quote (which I have not verified) is supposedly from Larry Kramer's 1989 book (expanded in 1994 paperback): Reports from the Holocaust. It is now a collector's item.
If that quote is accurate and if the parts replaced with three ellipses do not add important context, it is not an endorsement of anything. It is a statement of fact (fact, according to Kramer). NAMBLA adds this to the quote:
And unlike girls or women forced into rape or traumatized, most gay men have warm memories of their earliest and early sexual encounters; when we share these stories with each other, they are invariably positive ones.The quote is self-serving. As Wikipedia notes:
The central message of the book is that gay men must accept responsibility for their lives, and that those who are still living must give back to their community by fighting for People With AIDS (PWA's) and LGBT rights, for, as Kramer states, "I must put back something into this world for my own life, which is worth a tremendous amount. By not putting back, you are saying that your lives are worth shit, and that we deserve to die, and that the deaths of all our friends and lovers have amounted to nothing. I can't believe that in your heart of hearts you feel this way. I can't believe you want to die. Do you?"Donohue goes on the describe Larry Kramer's sex life:
Larry Kramer led a troubled life. He certainly lived longer than many others who shared his promiscuous lifestyle and medical history.I would not describe Larry Kramer's life as “troubled” although he often angered the gay community. I cannot find any evidence that Kramer was promiscuous. Kramer was in a committed relationship when GMHC was founded and he died a married man. Promiscuity is not a requirement of contracting HIV.
Donohue should have had the decency and common sense not to comment about Kramer's death. This paragraph from Donohue might explain why he could not resist:
We at the Catholic League know him well. He founded ACT-UP, an urban terrorist organization. In 1989, his thugs invaded St. Patrick’s Cathedral, interrupting Mass, chaining themselves to the pews, and spitting the Eucharist to the floor. New York Mayor Ed Koch was in the Cathedral that day and could not believe what he was witnessing.Donohue is describing Stop the Church which was choreographed, not by Kramer, but by Vincent Gagliostro and Victor Mendolia who called Cardinal O'Connor “Cardinal O'Condom.” It was Michael Petrelis who shouted at O'Connor, calling him a bigot. One protester, Tom Keane, crumbled the Eucharist and threw it to the floor. He did not spit it out as Donohue alleges.
Donohue is not known for his decency. Donohue is a divorced man which also makes him an even bigger hypocrite.
More than anything, the Catholic League is intended to enrich Bill Donohue whose compensation in 2017 was nearly $600,000 or about 20% of revenues. Catholic League doesn't do very much other than to pay Donohue. At the end of 2017 it had a surplus of more than $45 million.
Blowhard Bill Donohue is a hate monger and bigot regardless of the fact that his organization doesn't make much use of donations. He doesn't know when to just shut the hell up.
