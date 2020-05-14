Even in Death, They are Disrespectful of Transgender People

Even if religion prevents someone from recognizing gender as a separate construct from natal sex; even if one believes it is impossible, according to a passage in Genesis, for trans people to exist, should common decency not prevail? They have no problem referring to someone as a homosexual when it suits them (usually to connote something negative).
Note, however, the absence of using the word homosexual properly as an adjective.
The text doesn't get any better:
The man at the center of a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case on the definition of "sex" and how transgender-identifying people are recognized in the workplace has died.“Transgender-identifying?” What? Writing “transgender people” conveys the truth that they exist? “Self identify?” So gender does not exist?
Anthony Stephens, 59, who later changed his name to Aimee Stephens when he decided to self-identify as female, was on home hospice and died due to complications related to kidney disease on Tuesday.
I have several questions, as you can see. Mr. Showalter can now ponder why I think that he is a superstitious schmuck.
Showalter knows nothing about Aimee Stephens, a human being. She might have even been a pious Christian. Showalter can never get past the fact that she was a transgender woman. The deity does not approve!
