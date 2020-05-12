Even LifeSiteNews Should Realize that Denise Shick is Deranged

Can someone suggest a more productive hobby for Ms. Shick?
Denise Shick circa 2016. Shick hates close-ups because most of the time she makes a deliberate effort to look like she is in her early 20s.
The $15 million that the bill would allocate in support of trans-inclusive healthcare won't go very far but it is a start. According to the bill's findings, “at least 218,400 people in California identify as transgender.”
Time to trot out the bullshit
The statistics stated in the bill itself raise red flags: “One in five transgender adults in California have attempted suicide” and “transgender adults are significantly more likely to report having a disability due to a physical, mental, or emotional condition, 60 percent compared to 27 percent” of non-transgender adults.A great deal of “credit” for those conditions goes to imbeciles like Denise Shick. The logical response to those statistics is to provide better healthcare to a marginalized community. Shick is asserting that not improving their healthcare will somehow improve their health. Go figure.
Shick's response is a tedious and intellectually dishonest Jeopardy answer:
Are the statistics related to a lack of funding for transgender health care, or are the high number of suicide attempts and higher disability reports related to the damage caused by undergoing the medical treatments this bill seeks to fund?Most of the research in this area pertains to transgender youth. There is now a veritable mountain of research published to reputable academic journals that gender-affirming care allows transgender people to function with levels of anxiety and depression comparabe to their cisgender peers.
One example consists of the clinical practice guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The best that Shick can come up with is content provided by the American College of Pediatricians, a tiny anti-LGBTQ hate group out of Gainesville, Florida with 2018 revenues short of $150,000. No peer review required. The 2017 BS represents the combined effort of three Defenders of the Faith™: Michelle Cretella, Quentin Van Meter and Paul McHugh.
While Shick claims the content to be factual it is, in reality, just opinion. It is opinion that conflicts with the overwhelming consensus of medical science. The title alone — Gender Ideology Harms Children — tells you that it is about religion, not medicine.
Shick's summaries include quotes from the three crackpots combined with her take on what they mean. Some of the diatribe is flat-out wrong:
Puberty-blocking hormones “induce a state of disease — the absence of puberty — and inhibit growth and fertility in a previously biologically healthy child.”Disease? The above is just bombastic nonsense provided by fear mongers. Then there is this:
“According to the DSM-5, as many as 98 percent of gender-confused boys and 88 percent of gender-confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty.”The crazies know perfectly well that:
- Those numbers are derived from four old studies including the infamous “Sissy Boy” study from 1986 which had nothing to do with trans youth.
- Desisters are highly unlikely to have transitioned in the first place.
- Persistence of gender dysphoria is a function of severity. Those children who are medically treated are in the most distress.
Children who take puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones “will never be able to conceive any genetically related children even via artificial reproductive technology.”According to the Pediatric Endocrine Society: Puberty blockers have no effect on reproduction. Cross-sex hormones might cause people to become infertile. Shick continues unabated:
For both children and adults, cross-sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen) are associated with dangerous health risks including but not limited to cardiac disease, high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke, diabetes, and cancer.Aspirin is “associated with dangerous health risks including” ulcers. About 500 people each year die from taking Viagra. Shick's “thinking” is simplistic.
First of all, only a qualified medical professional can help a patient (and perhaps their parents) contrast benefits against potential adverse effects. Secondly, this issue involves informed consent which includes knowing the first signs of dangerous side effects.
Why would any taxpayer want to fund treatments that introduce disease into a child’s healthy body or that increase the risk of cardiac disease and other illnesses in healthy children and adults?Why you simpleton? Because those treatments provided by a qualified medical professional based on the diagnosis of a qualified medical professional offer the best quality of life for the patient. Improving quality of life means that they are less likely to harm themselves or suffer mental health consequences.
Shick cannot read:
This bill also states that the funds will be available only in partnership with “trans-led organizations.” No funds will be available to organizations that attempt to dissuade children and adults from undergoing these treatments, which can cause severe emotional, physical, and mental disabilities.First off, the bill text does not indicate that only trans-led organizations are eligible for the funds. Furthermore, pediatric conversion therapy is banned in California. A September study out of Harvard Medical School and Mass. General demonstrates that any exposure to gender identity conversion therapy creates a lifetime of adverse mental health consequences.
Beyond all that, who is Denise Shick to offer medical advice?
Act now to voice your objection to AB 2218. Write a brief letter and upload it into the California Assembly portal no later than Tuesday, May 12, at 12 p.m. (Pacific Time). The harmful effects of puberty blockers to children should not be minimized or ignored. Neither should the dangerous physical, mental, and emotional effects on both children and adults who take cross-sex hormones be discounted.Does anyone really believe that Denise Shick gives a flying fuck about the welfare of LGBTQ people? This is all about trying to conform science and public policy to a literal interpretation of scripture. That is the same body of ancient texts which assert that disease is caused by demons. Very compelling indeed.
