Hypocrisy From The Self-Righteous Rich Penkoski

Turns out that “Pastor” Richard Penkoski is a pathological liar and perjurer.
|via Instinct Magazine
WFCchurch is not a church. It is not a federally tax-exempt 501(c)3. For that matter neither WFCchurch nor the hate group, Warriors for Christ are properly registered in Tennessee where Penkoski is now located. In other words, the sanctimonious Mr. Penkoski is illegally doing business.
Donations are not tax deductible. The self-righteous Mr. Penkoski doesn't disclose that fact which is a moral, and possibly legal, obligation.
Penkoski's little hate group, Warriors for Christ, is now located in Bristol, Tennessee. Penkoski's WFCchurch has a website but no physical address.
Penkoski had been a resident of West Virginia. According to him, West Virginia was just too liberal. Penkoski had a shitfit when his daughter, Brielle Penkoski, (Ariana Penkoski in some media) received a packet of information on Islam in school. Apparently he made himself and his daughter unwelcome.
There is some evidence that either Brielle (possibly Ariana) was lying about what was mandatory and what was optional or Rich Penkoski was lying about what Brielle (or Ariana) was claiming.
Perhaps he moved to Tennessee on the advice of his crackpot disbarred “lawyer,” Chris Sevier of “marry-my-laptop” fame. Sevier lives in Tennessee as well. Penkoski was a plaintiff in several cases brought by Sevier in federal court. None of these were successful.
One of these cases was Penkoski et al v. Justice et al. That was an attempt to nullify same-sex marriage in West Virginia.
That was no small matter. Over one year there were 129 items on the docket, many of which were irrelevant. These included, for example, an affidavit by Michelle Cretella attesting to the effectiveness of conversion therapy. Taxpayers paid for a frivolous action.
U.S. District Court Judge Irene Keeley (a George H.W. Bush appointee) dismissed this case. Her opinion is a good read. Over 17 pages she essentially said that these people were all crazy.
In a lawsuit filed in Texas (which was dismissed), Penkoski filed an affidavit. It is a 28 page diatribe describing the persecution of Richard Penkoski. He claimed to have over 200,000 followers on Facebook. That is a lie (he has about 32K). He also claimed that his “ministry” (which does not legally exist) offers theology degrees. That is a lie.
Penkoski's venture is not licensed to do anything. It was unlicensed in West Virginia. It remains unlicensed in Tennessee.
In the same affidavit, Penkoski claims to have a degree in theology from Seminary Bible College. I can find no evidence that Seminary Bible College exists. That is probably fiction.
Penkoski also claimed to be the founder of socialcross.org, supposedly a Christian alternative to Facebook. The domain exists — a website does not. To be fair, it did exist at the time of the affidavit.
The case was about Drag Queen Story Hour. Most of Penkoski's perjurious affidavit deals with marriage equality. It makes no sense. Penkoski makes no sense. Perjury in federal court can result in up to five years in the hoosegow. Penkoski filed the same perjurious affidavit in a Wyoming case (also dismissed).
In another dismissed case regarding Drag Queen Story Hour, Rich Penkoski claimed to be a member of the Louisiana chapter of Warriors for Christ. That does not exist. That never existed. Again, Penkoski committed perjury. He also claimed to be a tax lobbyist in Louisiana. That, too, was a lie.
In yet another case, Penkoski committed perjury. Penkoski claimed to be a Virginia taxpayer and a tax lobbyist in Virginia. Again, those are lies.
There are several other dismissed frivolous federal cases where Penkoski perjured himself. These misadventures are all at taxpayers' expense.
Rich Penkoski claims to be an ordained minister. One can be legally ordained for free. (“Rabbi” Hart is tempting).
The bottom line to all of this is that Penkoski is an anti-LGBTQ moralist who has no problem lying when it suits him.
