No, AFA, NY is Not Taxing Samaritan's Purse

|Hate monger, Franklin Graham, is always willing to express his disdain for LGBTQ people and Muslims.
AFA's claim is simply inaccurate. One of their resident idiots, Michael F. Haverluck, attempts to explain:
After setting up a free emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park to help fight the coronavirus and being pressured to leave because of its biblical stance on homosexual behavior, Samaritan’s Purse is now being ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to pay taxes.First of all no one cares about anyone else's biblical beliefs. The head of Samaritan's Purse, Franklin Graham, is an outrageous bigot who has claimed, for example, that the coronavirus is his god's punishment of society for marriage equality. Bigotry is a measure of conduct in contrast to belief.
Graham has also denigrated Islam as “a very wicked and evil religion.” Islam is, in his words “a religion of hatred … a religion of war.” Mr. Graham cannot keep his hateful mouth shut.
Regarding the taxesSamaritan's Purse did provide a free service. However, it paid people to deliver that service. Under New York State law, anyone working in New York for more than 14 days is required to pay proportionate income tax.
Samaritan's Purse is based in North Carolina. North Carolina has a stricter law. State law requires individuals to file a tax return if they are making money from a job or property in North Carolina, regardless of actual residency.
The Empire State cannot tax Samaritan's Purse. However, people who work for nonprofit organizations have the same tax obligations as anyone else.
Conservative Christians delight in claiming that they have been victimized. Apparently victimization is a lucrative enterprise. In 2018 Samaritan's Purse paid William Franklin Graham, III nearly $700,000. In 2014 — the last time Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) was required to file a federal tax return — Franklin Graham took home an additional $250,000.
On the subject of taxes, BGEA and Samaritan's Purse have both become houses of worship according to a compliant Internal Revenue Service. Neither qualifies. Samaritan's Purse voluntarily files a tax return. BGEA does not. So much for transparency.
Mr. Haverluck is hopelessly confused
Now, Cuomo is holding the humanitarian aid group financially liable for offering their free services. “[I am] not in a position to provide any subsidies right now,” Cuomo insisted, according to a CBN News report.
WPIX-TV now reports that Samaritan’s Purse has to pay state taxes – including paying taxes on income they might have earned while temporarily living in New York while volunteering – despite the fact that New York lawmakers and hospital executives asked the charity for coronavirus aid.
Blame the queers
The reasoning why Samaritan’s Purse is being singled out is reportedly laid bare by a statement made last month by Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York City), who called out Graham for his Christian beliefs about his devotion to the God of the Bible and his biblical stance on homosexuality and the LGBTQ agenda.Singled out? What is this idiot talking about? Everyone who earns money in New York, if in residence for more than 14 days, is subject to New York State income tax.
AFA goes on to insist that this controversy is over Christian faithfulness to scripture. That is the same bullshit that they used to justify the slaughter of indigenous Americans, slavery, segregation and anti-Semitism.
