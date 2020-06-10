67% of Americans Say Trump Has Worsened Race Relations

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted last week found that 67% of respondents believe that Trump’s response to the Floyd killing has “mostly increased tensions,” versus 18% who believe it has “mostly decreased tensions” and 15% who were “unsure.”
Even among white evangelical Christians, 40% said that Trump’s response had increased tensions, while 35% said it decreased tensions, and 25% said they were unsure.
Even among white evangelical Christians, 40% said that Trump’s response had increased tensions, while 35% said it decreased tensions, and 25% said they were unsure.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.