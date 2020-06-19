AFA: "A personal note from Tim"

“… if the deity has supposedly unleashed all manner of natural disasters in the wake of marriage equality then surely it has the power to have prevented the Supreme Court from ruling that workplace discrimination is unacceptable.”
|Clueless Hate Group Leader Tim Wildmon, American Family Association
via RightWingWatch
Three U.S. senators blocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Equality Act (H.R.5) from garnering unanimous consent and advancing for a floor vote. Thank you to those of you who received the AFA alert and contacted your senators and urged them to oppose the bill. America has a representative government and your voice of truth and reason made a difference.What could possibly be more undemocratic than blocking just the discussion of legislation? What threat exists in debating whether or not LGBTQ people should be protected from discrimination in housing and public accommodations now that workplace discrimination is resolved?
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) voted to oppose the anti-religious liberty bill called the Equality Act. If this bill were to become law, it would unleash legal attacks on those whose faith teaches that marriage is only between one man and one woman and that sexual identity of male and female is a fixed, biological fact.If the Supreme Court determines eventually that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies then those three will bitch about judges “legislating from the bench” when they prohibited even a discussion of needed legislation.
For his part, Tim Wildmon's spew is just nonsense:
- No one cares about anyone else's beliefs. If Wildmon wants to worship ball sweat, that's fine with me.
- No one has a religious duty to discriminate regardless of their personal beliefs.
- Service does not constitute approval, something we neither seek nor require. How many of these yokels oppose black men marrying white women? How many believe that Jews killed Jesus and are an evil international cabal controlling the Federal Reserve? Yet, they would not dare deny service.
- Upholding the law is not an “attack” on anyone.
More BS:
Senate Democrats used a procedural rule to try and pass the bill on the heels of the disastrous Supreme Court decision that added sexual orientation and gender identity as a civil right for employment purposes under Title VII. Democrats sought to shame Senate Republicans from opposing the Equality Act, but failed.Democrats wanted to bring the bill to the floor. It is time to out the bigots for who they are. Are they afraid to make their anti-LGBTQ arguments to defeat the measure?
Will Republicans insist that sexuality is a choice? If it is not a choice (in accordance with science) then on what basis are they opposed?
What? Some schmuck like Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, has a valid argument that his religious beliefs require him to discriminate? His prejudice outweighs the benefits of being a public accommodation?
As for that “disastrous Supreme Court Decision.” Yes it is truly disastrous that people cannot be discriminated against because of matters unrelated to job performance. God must be very pissed off indeed.
Come to think of it, if the deity has supposedly unleashed all manner of natural disasters in the wake of marriage equality then surely it has the power to have prevented the Supreme Court from ruling that workplace discrimination is unacceptable. Explain that Tim!
Senators Lee, Hawley, and Lankford are to be commended for their courage in opposing Speaker Pelosi’s Equality Act and defending religious liberty. …Some people think that it is vital for other people to be able to discriminate. 56 years ago we, as a nation, decided that religion was not an excuse to discriminate. That was when the Senate had some balls and some common sense.
Yea votes in the House on the amended bill were comprised of 153 Democrats and 136 Republicans. Nays were 91 to 35 respectively. In the Senate, opposition was comprised primarily of 18 Southern Democrats. After a lengthy filibuster, the measure passed 73 - 27. Many of those “Dixiecrats” would eventually become Republicans.
Calvinists like Tim Wildmon are still fighting the Civil War. AFA is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Now it is up to us to restore rationality to the Senate. In November, we will decide if the Senate will continue to function as a wing of the religious right.
