All The President's Evangelical Shills

“People like Robert Jeffress and Franklin Graham would be content with a serial killer president if he claimed that life begins with ejaculate and that gay and transgender people were making bad choices.”
|AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Those were the rational Christians. Wednesday, Religion News Service reports that others have risen to defend the president:
“(Trump) walked FOR the protection of the right of peaceful protest,” Johnnie Moore, who helped organize the Trump campaign’s evangelical advisory board in 2016 and now serves as a commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, said in an email to Religion News Service. “He walked AGAINST the violent anarchists and looters who were disrupting those peaceful protests and dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”Yes, indeed, Mr. Moore. The use of teargas to clear peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and free assembly is a sure way to spread a message of nonviolence. Trump's teargas confirmed that he “walked FOR the protection of the right of peaceful protest.”
Other evangelical supporters of the president such as Franklin Graham and Texas pastor Robert Jeffress have also praised Trump’s walk to St. John’s, calling it an “important statement” and “absolutely correct.”Uh huh.
