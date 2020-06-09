David Lane - Conspiracy Theorist

David Lane is insane!
The very anti-LGBTQ David Lane offers his irrational conspiracy theories to Trump.
Lane's jeremiad is a long, tedious treatise. It is a combination of self-righteous gibberish, religious-right talking points and MAGA-bot bait.
The Deep State™ meets the New World Order™
The Deep State has worked round the clock since Donald J. Trump’s Inauguration on Friday, Jan 20, 2017. Russian Collusion, Impeachment, Ukraine, COVID‑19, and now the infernal ferment of violent commotion, pillage, and political and social agitation, antagonism and acrimony, all to achieve the objective of establishing a New World Order.“Deep State” is a conspiracy theory holding that there is a shadow government within the government operated by career government administrators. According to the conspiracy these administrators are obsessed with undermining Donald Trump.
Let's take this one at a time:
Were Donald Trump not a sitting president he would have been indicted for obstruction of justice. Trump was able to frustrate a probe into whether or not his campaign colluded with Russian operatives to interfere in our 2016 election in favor of Trump. There is no doubt, whatsoever that Russia did interfere.
There is no doubt that people within Trump's campaign, including his sons and Kushner, advanced Russia's agenda. Seven Trump associates have been found guilty of felonies. Seven! That does not include Michael Flynn who pleaded guilty twice.
Impeachment and Ukraine are the same thing. Again there is no doubt whatsoever that Trump attempted to extort assistance from a foreign power to damage his 2020 challenger in exchange for promised foreign aid that had been authorized by Congress. Trump did in the open what he is accused of doing with Russia; colluding with a foreign power to advance his political interests.
Republicans in the Senate put party over principle and acquitted the president. Trump should have been removed from office. Now it is up to “we, the people” in November which presupposes that Trump cannot sufficiently contaminate the free election process.
My batshit-to-English app is buggy but I think that Lane is saying that the so-called deep state is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, Lane is claiming that this is an element in establishing a so-called new world order. I can assure Mr. Lane that viruses are apolitical and exist in the absence of government administrators.
Trump mishandled the crisis because he viewed it similarly to the way that Lane views it. Trump and is supporters incredulously believe that COVID-19 is some kind of political adversary. You will recall that Trump's initial reaction was to claim that the criticism of his handling of the coronavirus was a hoax perpetrated by political adversaries. He also attempted to downplay the severity of the virus by comparing it to the flu.
Lane is also blaming the deep state for our state of civil unrest. Mr. Lane is insane. What we are witnessing is a reaction to the police killings of unarmed black men. For his part, Trump has fueled the flames. Trump has made no effort whatsoever to unite the country because Trump has no capacity for empathy. Trump is a sick man; a narcissistic sociopath.
Lane's claim that nefarious forces are determined to effect a New World Order is a conspiracy theory on the back of a conspiracy theory. I will quote from Wikipedia:
The common theme in conspiracy theories about a New World Order is that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government—which will replace sovereign nation-states—and an all-encompassing propaganda whose ideology hails the establishment of the New World Order as the culmination of history's progress.30 years ago, these theories were spouted by Christian fundamentalists and white supremacists. There has always been an element of anti-Semitism in New World Order theory. The idea that Jews seek control of the world is supported by the fake Protocols of the Elders of Zion conspiracy theory which includes the assistance of Freemasons.
These days, George Soros is often injected into NWO efforts. British writer David Icke claims that shape-shifting aliens called Reptilians control the Earth.
Having dropped the NWO bomb, Lane elaborates:
Distinctly deviating from the accepted norm of balanced journalism is the insatiable bloodlust and fanatical furor of independent news media and press, eager to remove Donald J. Trump from his constitutionally elected office. Their overt partiality, promotion and patronage of divergent political and ethnic fringe groups, LGBT advocacy, and alliance with radical anarchists, all the while dissuading the American people from the Biblical values and culture advanced by America’s Founders, gives grave offense to moral sensibilities and moral standing.Babble, babble, babble — enemy of the people — babble, babble, babble, bloviate, bloviate.
Keep in mind that David Lane is an advocate of Christian Shariah. The one thing that unites the mainstream media is a clear separation of fact and opinion. That is not the case with Lane's favorite source — Fox News. Fox states opinion as fact and those facts are often incorrect.
One thing that David Lane and Donald Trump have in common is a failure to do what I am now doing. Neither Lane nor Trump will point to a specific article and detail why they believe it is incorrect. They prefer “liberal media bias™” which is yet another conspiracy theory.
Over the past some 40 years conservatism has been merged with religious conservatism. There would be no room in today's GOP for someone like Barry Goldwater. In fact Goldwater's natural successor, John McCain who held Goldwater's seat in the Senate, was marginalized by the time of his death.
The Republican Party has been hijacked by conservative Christians determined to thwart reproductive choice and to make the lives of LGBTQ people as miserable as possible.
The result is that absolutely crazy theocrats like David Lane and his buddy David Barton wield enormous undue influence. It is fact (not theory) that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Attorney General William Barr and the guy responsible for most of Trump's judicial choices, Leonard Leo, are all members of cult-like Opus Dei.
Trump made a Faustian bargain with these people and the result was predictable. Chaos.
Lane goes on to advise Trump:
In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. They seem to be so certain of already having everything under control that they have laid aside that circumspection that until now had at least partially concealed their true intentions.The good news is that Trump will never read this nonsense. How do I know? 100% of Trump's knowledge comes from television, specifically Fox News. Trump is way too lazy to read. That includes the many briefings he receives every day from government agencies, including the CIA and the DNI. Trump relies on others to provide a one sentence summary. That is Trump's attention span.
17 different agencies comprise the United States intelligence community. Then there are all the other branches of government. President Obama might have been detail driven to a fault but you have to wonder how any president gets the time to watch hours and hours of television while spending so much time tweeting.
