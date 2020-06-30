David Lane: "The end of civilization as we’ve known it" - Oh my!

“David Lane's amalgamation of political and religious doctrines creates an intellectually dishonest goop. Lane ignores or falsifies conformity of mutually exclusive aspects of the two constructs.”
Why should we care about what David Lane is promoting? The answer to that is simple. Lane is extremely influential in conservative Christian circles and conservative Christians are extremely influential in Republican platforming.
Lane squeezes the trigger of a starting gun and BS squirts out:
At some time in the late 19th century the American culture was hijacked by atheistic secularism. The “One Nation under God” that the Founders cultivated throughout the 17th and 18th centuries had been designed to develop and evolve liberty under Biblically based conditions. The prevailing attitudes, standards, and “environmental” conditions were to be guided and guarded by virtue, the key component of liberty, embedded by the Founders in the woof and warp of the Judeo-Christian culture.“One nation under God” was not part of the pledge of allegiance until 1948.
The verse that became the pledge of allegiance was composed by Rev. Francis Bellamy, a Baptist minister and socialist, in 1892. The original wording was:
I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.The notion that our founding fathers sought to “develop and evolve liberty under Biblically based conditions” is preposterous. It is a lie. Those men were deists. Deism evolved from The Enlightenment in Europe. Reason and the scientific method prevailed over dogmatism.
Mr. Lane's dogmatism (promoting principles as absolute truth absent evidence and without considering competing views) is two-fold: Political and religious. David Lane's amalgamation of political and religious doctrines creates an intellectually dishonest goop. Lane ignores or falsifies compliance of mutually exclusive aspects of the two constructs.
Lane has been claiming that we are going to hell in a handbag for decades. Lane is correct that our society is becoming more secular. His reaction is comparable to the reaction of monarchs and the Catholic Church to The Age of Enlightenment because reason undermined the authority and power of both.
Reason, science, evidence, accurate history and common sense undermine David Lane's quest for Christian Supremacy. Lane's dishonest diatribe continues:
Atheists and naysayers like to raise the obtuse question that if America’s Founders really wanted to establish a Christian nation, why didn’t they just make that clear. “They did,” answers Christian historian William J. Federer, “simply read the Charters and Constitutions of the original thirteen colonies.” Ignorance, negligence and disregard of the care and safeguards put into place by the Founders during the country’s initial 170 years or so has predictably resulted in the collapse of the Biblically based culture. Due to the neglect and abandonment of the principle that “righteousness exalts a nation,” America has gone from being extraordinary and exceptional - like no other - to being ordinary and mundane - like any other.Just in passing, William J. Federer is not an historical scholar. He possesses an undergraduate degree in accounting. Federer's specialty is Islam bashing. Lane is repeating himself. A biblically based culture did not collapse because it never existed in the first place.
Lane resorts to an appeal to American exceptionalism. He then claims, as fact, that we have lost our world dominance and attributes that to a decline in religion. How to measure exceptionalism?
55 countries have a lower infant mortality rate than the United States. Ours is 5.8/1,000. We are tied with Serbia. Just below us is Bosnia at 5.5. Near the bottom is Japan with a rate of 2.0. That has nothing to do with religiosity. Quite the contrary.
On the other hand the United States dominates in Nobel prizes, particularly in the field of medical science. That, too, has nothing to do with religion. Very few Nobel Laureates are, or were, religious conservatives.
Those two statistics — infant mortality rate and Nobel prize winners — are discordant. That is because, among industrialized nations, we deliver some of the poorest health care. That is a function of how healthcare is paid for. France, Japan and Germany, for example, have effected what the ACA should have been.
Lane and his buddies would likely characterize the more successful healthcare systems of the industrialized world as socialist or Marxist. They would claim that these systems are un-American. Americans, you see, have a right to die from inadequate healthcare due to medical economics.
The two largest economies in the world are the United States and the People's Republic of China. Clearly, economic success is not dependent, in any way, upon religiosity.
We are 19th in per capita GDP. Oil producing countries tend to have the highest per capita GDP. Perhaps there is something to Islam after all.
David Lane is always intentionally vague. Lane promotes bumper sticker philosophy. Lane is a political operative. This requires not just the expression of a point of view but its promotion.
Newt, Newt, Newt
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s warning last week of “vandals and barbarians” getting away with impunity with destroying public statues … will result in “the end of civilization as we’ve known it.”I do not listen to Newt Gingrich. There was an interesting article in the New York Times this past Sunday: Trump’s Napalm Politics? They Began With Newt.
Gingrich wrote the playbook for it all. The nastiness, the contempt for norms, the transformation of political opponents into enemies.Newt Gingrich is possibly one of the few people who is more cynical than David Lane.
[…]
The normalization of personal destruction. The contempt for custom. The media-baiting, the annihilation of bipartisan comity, the delegitimizing of institutions.
[…]
The normalization of personal destruction. The contempt for custom. The media-baiting, the annihilation of bipartisan comity, the delegitimizing of institutions.
Lane always blames the 5% of us who are queer:
The end of civilization as we’ve known it. Try to imagine that. And all of this because of the “shocking failure of nerve by almost everybody in a position of authority - from politicians, the police, our religious leaders and broadcast media.”Antifa is not an organization. Antifa is a philosophy. Neither Antifa adherents nor BLM are advocates for “the destruction of the nuclear family.” That's just one more bumper sticker. African-Americans have very diverse opinions on social issues such as reproductive and LGBTQ rights.
The infernal and life-threatening organizations Antifa and Black Lives Matter espouse Marxism, destruction of the nuclear family, abortion, transgenderism, Queer Nation, homosexuality, etc …
Black Lives Matter was created by government; local governments which permit police to unfairly target African-Americans for repression. If Newt or Lane think that BLM represents the end of civilization then they should concern themselves with policing.
No shortage of hyperbole:
Wholly in the spirit of the serpent and unopposed, both organizations work together in pillaging and marauding targeted cities of America. In their duplicity and subterfuge they come close to or may even top the heinous terror outfit ISIS, which ransacked northern Iraq’s historic Christian and Muslim shrines.
The ridiculous notion that secularism is a religion:
Let there be no mistake about the fact that unbelief in the Biblical God Jehovah is just as much a religious belief as is belief in Jehovah. American Christendom let itself be deceived by the false claim of “neutrality.”What Lane is trying to do with the above is to claim that neutrality isn't neutral. Choosing secular governance over Christian governance, according to David Lane, means choosing one form of religion over another. Mr. Lane is not terribly clever, to say the least. He gets away with this due to his incurious constituency.
Rinse, repeat (I am ignoring a number of esoteric religious paragraphs):
The Wall Street Journal recognized the 1962-1963 radical Warren Court’s sleight of hand, conceding that the devotion of secularists to their religion was “the one belief to which the state’s power will extend its protection.”The footnote to the above: David Horowitz, Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America; 2018 which is a book rather than content in the Wall Street Journal. I am no fan of Horowitz and neither is the Southern Poverty Law Center which notes in “Extremist Files”:
Despite Horowitz being a founding intellectual member of the New Left in the 1960s, and an advocate for civil rights and equality, he has since the late 1980s become a driving force of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-black movements.After quoting Christian fundamentalist A.W. Pink at great length over four paragraphs, David Lane concludes:
American Christendom has to get back to the fundamentals of Jesus’ Kingdom assignment found in Matthew 16:18, His ekklesia, where “the gates of Hades will not prevail.” The quasi-biblical model adopted over the last century - a Church sheltered and hidden from view behind the four walls of the building - has been a fatal and mournful debacle.Were Lane content with guiding American Christendom he would never come to my attention. But he is not satisfied with that reasonable limitation. Lane's goal is to impose as much Christianity on American public policy as possible. According to Lane there is no such thing as a separation of church and state.
David Lane subscribes to the idea that the church is the state. His entire worldview is threatened by reason and rationality.
Meanwhile David Lane's American Renewal Project offers no transparency as it is not federally tax-exempt. For all his flag waving and sanctimony, David Lane is a tax cheat. Were his organization federally tax-exempt it would be as a 501(c)4 to which donations are not tax-deductible.
The scheme (scam really) is to route tax deductible contributions to American Family Association (an anti-LGBTQ hate group). AFA then funds Lane's operation as an expense. Lane is receiving tax-deducted contributions that he is not eligible to receive. AFA is a money launderer.
Phony patriotism and self-righteous indignation are selectively applicable. Funny how that often seems to be the case.
