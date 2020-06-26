Donating Money to NOM Will Have No Effect on the Equality Act

“Brown is throwing shit against the wall hoping that some of it will stick.”
|Brian S. Brown is grifting again
- Mitch McConnell is not going to allow the Equality Act to come to the floor for debate.
- Even if, somehow, McConnell did allow the measure to be debated we do not have the votes.
- Even if we had the votes, Trump would veto the bill as he has promised.
- We sure as hell do not have the votes to override a veto.
We have been warning that the Democrats and LGBT groups were ramping up pressure on the US Senate to pass their grossly-misnamed “Equality Act” which would impose vast elements of their dangerous agenda. This push has been accelerated by the betrayal of Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts when they legislated from the bench and amended longstanding federal law to redefine the term “sex” to mean “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Now the extremist LGBT groups want to take this ruling and greatly expand it by demanding that their special interest “Equality Act” proposal be enacted into law.Mr. Brown is determined to see to it that Catholics are legally able to discriminate against people they disapprove of (LGBTQ men and women) all neatly cloaked in scripture. Brown is essentially saying that there is a requirement to discriminate.
The religious duty of conservative Christians is not to have gay sex and not to be transgender. Fortunately most people are smarter than to adhere to doctrine which emanates from ancient chronicles. Neurotic Catholic priests bear witness to the fact that not having sex is unhealthy and about half of them do not conform to their vows anyway.
People's very lives are at risk if they have acute gender dysphoria and force themselves not to transition. To suffer for religious dogma is pointless. The idea that we have to suffer in this life to be rewarded in the next life doesn't make much sense.
The bigger question is this: What does NOM propose to do about it?NOM has exactly one accomplishment over the past roughly 12 years. That was California Proposition 8 and it got wiped out by the courts. About $70 million has gone to waste.
The money that NOM has wasted could have fed 45,000 indigent people three meals a day for an entire year.
