FRC's Sprigg Repeats the Same Idiotic Arguments in Opposition to Marriage Equality

|Peter Sprigg, Family Research Council's point man on all things LGBTQ, will never be accused of being a deep thinker.
June 26 will mark the fifth anniversary of the United States Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. By that time only about a dozen states were still banning the practice.
June 26 will also mark the seventh anniversary of the Court's ruling in United States v. Windsor overturning the Defense of Marriage Act. Indeed, gay couples have been marrying ever since Massachusetts legalize same-sex marriage On May 17, 2004.
Nevertheless, Peter Sprigg, who is employed by Family Research Council — an anti-LGBTQ hate group — cannot come up with a single rational consequence of marriage equality. On March 31, 2015, Sprigg's employer filed an amicus brief in Obergefell.
In addition to arguing that marriage should be confined to couples who can crank out kids, FRC asserted that gay people already had the same rights to marry as everyone else. The brief includes the following statement:
In FRC’s judgment, the legalization of same-sex marriage, through legislation or litigation, inevitably would be detrimental to the institution of marriage, children and society as a whole.I would argue that Sprigg is now compelled to demonstrate how marriage equality has been detrimental to marriage, children and society. Sprigg will not because Sprigg cannot. Instead:
Headlines like a recent one in the New York Post said, “Costa Rica latest country to legalize same-sex marriage.” But it wasn’t really Costa Ricans who made it happen. Instead, Costa Rica became–like the United States five years ago–the victim of a multi-layer attack of judicial activism.Unless Sprigg can enumerate the harm it is hyperbolic to claim that Costa Rica has become the victim of an attack. Sprigg is not content to simply exercise his right not to marry another man. Sprigg wants everyone to disapprove of marriages that do not affect them in any way whatsoever.
Not that we care about Sprigg's disapproval or that of anyone else. In fact, I believe that, when Peter Sprigg doesn't like something, that something is probably a pretty good thing. We could reliably publish a reverse television or film guide for example.
In an interview with Family Research Council, Jose L. Gonzalez, president of Semilla and a leader in the Iberian-American Congress on Life and Family, … Gonzalez said that the LGBT lobby blocked a compromise proposal.Sprigg does not explain what that compromise entailed. How does one compromise on the right to marry? And precisely why does Jose L. Gonzalez give a crap about the marriages of other people? What harm does he perceive to exist?
Of course, respecting the rights of others is “tyranny:”
As Gonzalez noted, the judicial tyranny imposed upon Costa Rica began with a decision of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2018.Tyranny is defined as cruel and oppressive government or rule. Someone has to be injured for tyranny to exist. Who, exactly, has ever suffered harm because of marriage equality?
Sprigg is a moronica virtuoso I suppose:
Although Costa Rica is now the first country in Central America subjected to a re-definition of marriage, the “conventionality control” doctrine suggests that all 23 of the countries that are parties to the American Convention should comply. … Judicial tyranny marches on.Repeating the same idiotic and losing arguments doesn't make them less idiotic. Gay hate should be a dying enterprise. It is not. Yet, perhaps Peter Sprigg is the most eloquent spokesperson that a hate group can find.
