Gallup: U.S. Support for Same-Sex Marriage Matches Record High

|Aww | via YouTube
Two in three Americans (67%) say marriages between same-sex couples should be recognized by the law as valid, matching the previous high Gallup measured in 2018. The latest figure comes just before the five-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that all states must recognize same-sex marriages.I suspect that many, if not most, of the remaining third of our citizenry are indifferent to marriage equality.
It is hard to believe that we are nearly five years since Obergefell. Some of the religious conservatives must feel (although they won't admit it) very foolish about all of the energy and money expended to prevent gay people from marrying.
The Earth is still on its axis. We still rotate around the sun and the moon still rotates around us.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.