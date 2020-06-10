Hate Group Leader: "The LGBT Went to Great Lengths to Silence this Research"

Jennifer Roback Morse (Ruth Institute) is promoting the crackpottery of a discredited researcher who never does any research.
|Walter R. Schumm
via Kansas State U.
On Wednesday, by email, Morse is doing what she always does. Railing against LGBTQ people while promoting some anti-LGBTQ crackpot.
Morse is also possessed of the notion that the LGBT community has some power to squelch the anti-LGBTQ research that she likes.
Morse is referring to Walter Schumm's idiotic book which, by the way, is still for sale on Amazon.com. It is a literature review and a book is not the same as a paper published to a reputable peer-reviewed academic journal.
Walter R. Schumm, a sociology professor at Kansas State University, is an anti-gay careerist. In a 2010 paper Schumm claimed that the children of gay parents were more likely to be gay. This was actually a paper in support and defense of thoroughly discredited Paul Cameron.
That nonsense was published to The Journal of Biosocial Science which currently has an impact factor of 0.71. For comparison purposes, the mainstream American Sociological Review has an impact fact of 5.39, nearly eight times that of Schumm's outlet.
In 2008, Schumm authored a paper titled Re-evaluation of the "no differences" hypothesis concerning gay and lesbian parenting as assessed in eight early (1979-1986) and four later (1997-1998) dissertations.
That bit of BS was “published” to Psychological Reports which has an impact factor of 0.66. It is essentially a literature review of literature reviews. That is usually referred to colloquially as bullshit.
Schumm'￼s explanation for studies he doesn't like are best explained with another one of his papers titled Evidence of pro-homosexual bias in social science: citation rates and research on lesbian parenting. Part of his “proof” is that three peer-reviewed papers have the same author.
As recently as January, 2020, Schumm authored: Changes Over the Decades in Selected LGBTQ Research Findings. That was published to another obscure publication, The Journal of Sexual Medicine which, I must admit, has a more respectable impact factor of 3.65.
However, the paper is just another literature review. I cannot find any example of original research that Schumm has done. The problem with literature reviews is that they are prone to selective observation; counting the hits while discarding the misses. This one is a rehash of gay-couples-raise-gay-kids with content added regarding gender identity.
Schumm claims that some researcher heard from some teachers that some gay parents had some children who were somewhat confused about their gender. It's all nonsense.
The bottom line with Schumm is that he is an anti-gay warrior for Jesus. He has been determined to denigrate gays and gay parenting for a very long time.
Much of his spew stems from opposition to marriage equality which religious conservatives had routinely attacked through same-sex parenting. I note that, in Schumm's papers, he has a tendency to cite himself.
In any event Walter R. Schumm has been extremely prolific. Schumm has pubished 283 mostly anti-LGBTQ literature reviews. If we have gone to “great lengths to silence this research” we haven't been very good at it. Why bother?
In 2013, the American Sociological Association submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in United States v. Windsor and Hollingsworth v. Perry which were challenges to the Defense of Marriage Act and California Proposition 8 respectively. It reads, in part:
However, the claim that same-sex parents produce less positive child outcomes than opposite-sex parents—either because such families lack both a male and female parent or because both parents are not the biological parents of their children—contradicts abundant social science research. Decades of methodologically sound social science research,especially multiple nationally representative studies and the expert evidence introduced in the district courts below, confirm that positive child well being is the product of stability in the relationship between the two parents, stability in the relationship between the parents and child, and greater parental socioeconomic resources. Whether a child is raised by same-sex or opposite-sex parents has no bearing on a child’s well being.Michael Rosenfeld, a highly respected professor of sociology at Stanford University has written (2015):
“Research…has developed a scholarly consensus that shows that children raised by same-sex couples are at no important disadvantage.” He went on to say, “There is a noisy fringe of academics who claim that children raised by same-sex couples are in disastrous peril,” a view that “has little or no credibility within academia.”Ms. Morse is not interested in the real science. Her interest is limited to a defense of the teachings of the Catholic Church.
It may require another century or two but eventually the Church will conclude that gay people are not “objectively disordered.” They might even come to admit that transgender people actually exist.
The prelates will offer some sort of apology but damage will have been done and cannot be undone.
