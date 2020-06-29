Hate Group Meets Climate Crackpot

According to American Family Association's climate “expert,” cigarette smoking increases the likelihood of surviving COVID-19.
Big Tobacco and Big Oil stooge, Steven Milloy, has been called a liar for hire.
AFA's enmity is based upon three facts:
- American Family Association is an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
- Amazon is a champion of sexual diversity among employees and customers.
- Climate denial is an article of faith among conservative Christians. End times are near anyway. God made the climate whatever it is and so on, ad nauseum.
According to Amazon
Highlights of the arena partnership include:What is there to complain about?
- First arena in the world targeting net Zero Carbon certification by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable building practices.
- Arena will have all-electric operations and be powered with 100% renewable electricity, both from on-site solar panels and off-site renewable energy. Events at the arena will be made fully net zero carbon through investments in forestry projects with organizations such as The Nature Conservancy that will sequester any remaining carbon emissions from arena operations.
- Carbon emissions and sustainability performance of the arena and all events will be measured and publicly disclosed.
- All operations and events at the arena will be ‘zero waste’ with durable and compostable containers. A minimum of 95% of all arena waste will be diverted from landfills on a weight basis.
- Arena will use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL.
- Original 44-million-pound roof from the arena will be reused in construction to significantly reduce the embodied carbon of the building.
- At least 75% of the arena’s food program will be sourced locally on a seasonal basis to support regional farmers and producers, and all viable unused food from events will be donated to local community food programs.
- NHL Seattle and WNBA Storm tickets will double as free public transit passes to promote use of public transportation for attendees, including on the refurbished Seattle Monorail.
- Amazon and OVG will form the Climate Pledge Arena Sustainability Advisory Council in partnership with community groups to support local environmental initiatives.
AFA hearts Steven Milloy
Author and JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy says this is "ridiculous."Before I get into Mr. Milloy's “reasoning,” he is a cynic. He has the education to know better but he sold out to Big Oil and Big Tobacco years ago. That is how he makes a living. JunkScience.com is full of, … junk science. He really is asserting that cigarette smokers are less likely to die from COVID-19 than nonsmokers.
To make his point he is claiming that a study published to the Harvard Howler (whatever the fuck that is and there is no link) maintains that smoking is bad for your health. However, another study supposedly proves otherwise. The lead investigator of the study Milloy likes is a retired psychiatrist who writes alternative medicine books. His study bears this legend:
This article is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed. It reports new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used to guide clinical practice.
Returning to AFA
"This is really more green-washing from Amazon," Milloy submits. "Amazon is under fire from activist employees who want it to do more on climate."Nice try but not directed at anything that Amazon has said which is this:
In September 2019, Amazon announced it was making a commitment to meet the Paris Climate Agreement ten years early.
"I like to call it the Paris Climate Hoax," says Milloy. "There's no way Amazon can do that because the only signatories to the Paris Climate Accord are nations, and the goal of the Paris Climate Accord is to keep the increase in temperatures below 1.5 degrees (Celsius).”
Amazon is committed to building a sustainable business for our customers and the planet. In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge—a commitment to be net zero carbon across our business by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.Mr. Milloy is trying to confuse people. Yes the signatories to the Paris accord. Note, however, that Amazon's concern is the climate pledge which was signed by corporations. In other words, Milloy is claiming that Amazon is making a commitment to the world in order for Milloy to dishonestly refute Amazon's agenda. Amazon made a pledge affecting Amazon.
Milloy knows that he is telling his constituency what they want to hear and they will make no effort to research the truth.
AFA is one of those constituents and their writer concludes:
He suggests that Amazon could fall off the face of the earth and not achieve that goal, "so the whole thing is kind of stupid and not well thought out."Amazon will accomplish what Amazon set out to accomplish which is to make Amazon environmentally friendly.
By the way Steven Milloy operates the successor to the Tobacco Institute. It is called the Advancement of Sound Science Center which is funded by Philip Morris to counter legislation addressing second-hand smoke.
