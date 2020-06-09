Jacksonville: Mad Mat Staver Can Go Fuck Himself

|Jacksonville | via VisitFlorida.com
“During Pride Month when we’re celebrating the diversity, creativity and resilience of LGBTQ+ communities across the country, the Jacksonville City Council has appropriately decided to preserve protections from discrimination for its LGBTQ+ residents.
“No one should be discriminated against for being who they are, and today’s vote shows that the city council agrees. LGBTQ+ people deserve the same protections enjoyed by all Americans, despite the spiteful and futile efforts of anti-LGBTQ hate groups like the Liberty Counsel.”
