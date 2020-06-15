LIfeSiteNews Weighs in With Unadulterated Anti-LGBTQ BS

Conservatives warn that today’s ruling will not merely protect homosexual or gender-confused Americans from tangible harm. Rather, it will require churches to recognize same-sex “marriages”; force photographers, florists, and bakers to participate in same-sex “weddings”; compel employers to fund drugs and surgeries to help people imitate members of the opposite sex; and make women and girls to share sleeping quarters, showers, changing areas, and restrooms with gender-confused males (or men simply claiming trans status to get close to vulnerable women).Which conservative is stupid enough to make those statements? Just for starters, requiring churches to solemnize same-sex marriages would require a constitutional amendment. They also repeat the ridiculous canard that men will claim to be transgender to have access to women in bathrooms. Has it ever happened?
These two cases are exclusively about Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employment discrimination based on race, religion, national origin and sex. Nondiscrimination in public accommodations is Title II. We will get there, but not today.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.