Meshuggah Steven Andrew: "God: The Supreme Court is Breaking the Law"

|Tell me this guy is not a fucking upside-down fruitcake
"The Supreme Judge says the Supreme Court is breaking God's law and violating the Constitution by attempting to redefine sex in a Title VII opinion on Monday," said Rev. Steven Andrew. He calls Christians and churches to stand up for God by praying daily for a covenant Christian nation government to immediately replace all representatives/judges rebelling against God [blah, blah, blah] homosexual [blah, blah, blah] homosexual …
- Whose deity?
- The United States Constitution explicitly prohibits government (including the courts) from recognizing whatever “God's law” is.
- Meshuggah Steve can pray until his knees fall off. Nothing is more likely not to succeed than prayer.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.