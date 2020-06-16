Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Meshuggah Steven Andrew: "God: The Supreme Court is Breaking the Law"

Steven Andrew
Tell me this guy is not a fucking upside-down fruitcake
"The Supreme Judge says the Supreme Court is breaking God's law and violating the Constitution by attempting to redefine sex in a Title VII opinion on Monday," said Rev. Steven Andrew. He calls Christians and churches to stand up for God by praying daily for a covenant Christian nation government to immediately replace all representatives/judges rebelling against God [blah, blah, blah] homosexual [blah, blah, blah] homosexual …
  1. Whose deity?
  2. The United States Constitution explicitly prohibits government (including the courts) from recognizing whatever “God's law” is.
  3. Meshuggah Steve can pray until his knees fall off. Nothing is more likely not to succeed than prayer.

Related content:



Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)