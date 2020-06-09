New BMF - Blowhard Bill Donohue is Still a Tax Cheat

|Blowhard Bill Donohue thinks that he is above the law.
This is nothing new. The Catholic League never bothered to file a 2016 federal tax return. Under current law (which needs to be changed) an organization loses tax-exempt status automatically if it fails to file three consecutive annual reports.
The fact that the Catholic League has retained its status as a tax-exempt organization does not mean that it is in compliance. Catholic League is legally required to file a form 990 every year. This applies to every tax-exempt entity that is not a house of worship.
Mr. Donohue is a hypocritical moralist and an anti-LGBTQ bigot. The self-appointed apologist for the Catholic Church is also a divorced man.
We all subsidize nonprofit organizations. In return we expect — and deserve — transparency. We certainly expect — in fact, demand — that nonprofit organizations comply with federal law. Is Catholic League special? Is there one set of laws for Bill Donohue and another set of laws for everyone else?
Just how arrogant are these people?Perhaps donors will get a clue that they are giving money to an organization and not getting the transparency that they deserve. Catholic League doesn't really do anything other than dispensing venom at perceived adversaries. Oh, and pay Donohue.
In 2017 the organization paid Donohue over $570,000. Bernadette Brady, VP, received $325,000. It paid out another $600,000 to 10 employees which is telling.
