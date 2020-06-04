Not Exactly Mensa Material

Bigots use Drag Queen Story Hour as a proxy for anti-LGBTQ hate.
|Anna Hall Bohach has a problem with LGBTQ people
Ms. Bohach, who resides in the Spokane area, has every right to disapprove of DQSH. If she has young children then no one is forcing her to bring them to an event that she disapproves of.
Bohach is not content with the ability to act in accordance with her beliefs. Ms. Bohach believes that she has a right — perhaps an obligation — to make decisions for other parents.
DQSH offers valuable lessons. Aside from getting kids interested in reading and the resources of their library they learn that being different is not a bad thing.
The kids, by the way, get it. They realize that female impersonators are just entertainers. They perceive little difference between a drag queen in costume and a circus clown in costume.
As you can see, these are not the sharpest knives in the virtual drawer:
500 Mom Strong has been permanently removed from Facebook for advocating against Drag Queen Story Hour. I thought President Trump was going to stop this sort of thing from happening? #FreeSpeechisDead @realDonaldTrump @EmeraldRobinson @activistmommy1 @JackPosobiec @RealCandaceO— 500 Mom Strong (@500_mom) June 2, 2020
Ms. Bohach also has a problem with truthfulness.
Bohach's LinkedIn profile has been recently updated. However she has not bothered to edit her work history. The company that she supposedly ran, Z2Z, registered to John Z. Bohach of Priest River, Idaho was dissolved a few years ago.
Similarly, the website of a second group, Selkirk Prolife Alliance, disappeared in 2018 and the domain registration no longer exists. Bohach and her sister, Kim Hall, were the incorporators.
According to a post at hate site, LifeSiteNews (figures):
A company spokesperson for Facebook told LifeSiteNews yesterday that the third 500 Mom Strong page was “taken down for violating our Community Standards.”As I said, none too bright. Antifa is an ideology, not an organization (something Trump doesn't get). Furthermore, I see no support for Antifa and even if they did support Antifa, that would not violate Facebook's community standards. Bohach doesn't seem to understand the word “hypocritical.”
[…]
Bohach told LifeSiteNews that she thought it was hypocritical for Facebook to remove 500 Mom Strong’s page while allowing copycat group 500 Drag Queen Strong to post support for Antifa.
