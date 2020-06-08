Of Course Brian S. Brown Weighs in on "Transgender Ideology"

Another message of hate from Brian S. Brown.Brian Brown's latest missive, on behalf of National Organization for Marriage is titled: jk rowling is right about this. The email features “this” in an image:
In case you have any doubts, Mr. Brown is defending the stupidity of the Catholic Church regarding gender diversity. I do not want to offend anyone (ultra-conservative Jews are equally idiotic). Transgender people are not adherents to a doctrine. They are transgender to address a medical condition.
Transgender ideology makes as much sense as contact lense ideology.
Rowling, like most of those who make their living in entertainment, considers herself to be a feminist and a progressive who’s in tune with today’s liberal political elite. But the other day she tweeted something about which we agree – if transgender ideology is accepted as real, it will erase the reality of women. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased…[E]rasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”Here is the actual tweet:
If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
I would love to have a conversation with Rowling so that I could better understand her issue and attempt to work through it. Twitter resolves nothing but I tried:
No one dismisses the reality of chromosomes. No one. Natal sex is very real. What you are failing to understand is that gender is a separate construct. Trans people are so because of incongruent gender and sex. That is a SCIENTIFIC reality.#Transgender #TransYouth https://t.co/eqMRcaNPkU— Slowly Boiled Frog (@davidcaryhart) June 8, 2020
- Brown is trying to raise money for NOM off of a controversy that should be irrelevant. Donating money to NOM will change nothing.
- Brown is defending the Catholic Church.
- Brown has a problem with the conflict between the existence of trans people and scripture.
- When there is a conflict between medical science and religious dogma, Mr. Brown will accept the dogma over evidence-based science.
NOM is working hard to oppose the advance of transgender ideology, whether it be in the form of the Equality Act or other federal or state legislation, or via regulatory action or court rulings. It’s a tough fight, but one we are dedicated to winning. To be successful, however, we’re dependent on you and other loyal supporters to provide the financial resources we need for the battle. Can I count on you to help?Brown is a con artist. He knows perfectly well that, as long as Republicans have a majority in the Senate and as long as Trump is president, the Equality Act is a dead issue.
On the other hand, if things change in November there is not a damned thing that Brown and NOM can do to stop passage of the Equality Act which will be reintroduced in the next session of Congress.
Either way, NOM and Brian S. Brown are irrelevant. There are always LGBT bogeymen in Brow's rhetoric:
We’re used to the attacks from LGBT extremists for speaking the truth about gender and its basis in biology. A person’s sex is a gift from God, something that uniquely contributes to the fullness and richness of human flourishing. Gender is not based on emotions or feelings. It is a biological reality. As JK Rowling says, it is not hate to speak the truth.What resources does NOM require for Brown to spout religious propaganda?
We ask that you financially support NOM so that we have the resources we need to continue to speak the truth …
Brian Brown is being dishonest. He is trying to present gender as a synonym for sex and, in the context of discussing transgender people, that is bullshit. Moreover, people who defend medical science are not “extremists.”
It is safe to assume that Brian S. Brown has never met a transgender person. Brown is not interested in real truth. Some eunuch at the Vatican, who is not a scientist, has made a pronouncement and that is good enough for people like Brown.
Brown's message, while dismissing the science, is a message of hate. The fact that it is for a religious cause does not alter the fact that it is hateful. The fact that Brown is using a repulsive message to raise funds for a religious organization only amplifies the hate.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.