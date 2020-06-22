Polish Pres Makes Idiotic Statement - LifeSiteNews Applauds

LifeSiteNews will repeat any anti-LGBTQ statement no matter how moronic.
|Anti-LGBTQ Polish President Andrzej Duda
via The Atlantic
We begin with an effort to understand the reasoning for such a statement. Neither ridicule nor approval have any effect on how many people are either gay or transgender. That's pretty much a function of the genetic lottery. Then of course there is the idea that sexual orientation and gender identity depict adherence to an ideology.
Finally, if we decode this to understandable speech, what Duda is saying is that just the existence of LGBTQ people is destructive. We know why Duda is doing this (I'll get to that in a moment). What we do not know is why LifeSiteNews is part of Duda's cheering section.
Andrzej Duda is beloved by the rural population of Poland. Since his election in 2015 “LGBT ideology-free zones” have popped up around Poland. There are about 100 municipalities declaring themselves such zones and they occupy about one-third of the country; principally in southeastern Poland including Krakow and Lublin.
That sign translates to “away with leftist ideological totalitarianism.” The word precz, which means go away, is also printed across a Pride logo. This is all eerily similar to “Jew Free Zones” in Nazi occupied countries during World War II.
In contrast, Warsaw is quite liberal. Its mayor signed a declaration of LGBT rights in 2019.
Duda's political party is closely aligned with the Catholic Church. Together they have orchestrated this campaign. Quotes are from the piece in LifeSiteNews:
During a campaign speech, Duda compared the indoctrination that took place during communism with the indoctrination of homosexuality and gender ideology.The above makes no sense at all. If indoctrination means teaching children to be kind do minorities, so be it. If indoctrination means teaching children to be gay or transgender then it is a Trump-like appeal to the country's ignoramuses. The latter choice is the likely message.
“That was Bolshevism. It was the ideologizing of children. Today, there are also attempts to push an ideology on us and our children, but different. It’s totally new, but it is also neo-Bolshevism,” he explained.
Duda was apparently very upset with negative press coverage. In English language tweets to the AP, Reuters and the New York Times:
1/3 @Reuters, @nytimes, @AP, @guardian, @FinancialTimes Yet again, as part of dirty political fight, my words are put out of context. I truly believe in diversity and equality.— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) June 14, 2020
2/3 @Reuters, @nytimes, @AP, @guardian, @FinancialTimes At the same time beliefs of any minority cannot be imposed on a majority under the false pretense of tolerance.— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) June 14, 2020
In our times Truth has become a scared little creature that hides from much stronger Correctness.
Duda is a piece of work. He is responsible for a 2018 amendment to Polish law making it illegal to accuse Poland of complicity with the Nazis. In point of fact, Chelmno, Belzec, Sobibor, Treblinka, Auschwitz-Birkenau, and Majdanek death camps were in Poland. Many Poles were brave saviors of Jews and many Poles were directly complicit with the Nazis.
Returning to LifeSiteNews' drivel:
As part of his campaign to be elected president for a second term, Duda has pledged to protect children from the agenda of homosexuality and gender ideology.Again, that is hateful language. Duda is using LGBTQ people as pawns in a political campaign. He is appealing to the lowest common denominator. LifeSiteNews' Martin Bürger is celebrating the bigotry.
His campaign platform includes a “Family Card” listing his many pro-family policies. It includes a section titled “Protection of children from LGBT ideology.”
Claiming that a minority group poses a danger to children is a dependable tactic to promote hate. Children need protection from people like Duda.
This coming Wednesday Duda is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House. A close presidential election is June 28. Duda, who once enjoyed a 72% approval rating has seen his chances of reelection narrow considerably. Duda has promised to name a Polish military base Fort Trump and that tells you all you need to know.
The scheduling of the visit close to the Polish election is no coincidence. Trump is trying to help out an autocratic, right wing, nationalist leader.
One thing is certain. Trump is not going to express dismay over any of Duda's policies. This will clearly demonstrate that Richard Grenell's supposed campaign to eliminate LGBTQ intolerance is, and always was, a farce.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.