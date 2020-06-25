Rep. Doug Lamborn and AFA - Bigots Made for Each Other

Rep. Lamborn's IQ is “below that of the insertion point of an enema tube.”
Doug Lamborn does not appreciate the gross hypocrisy of proudly displaying a Confederate flag while bitching about images on PBS.
A year ago, to the day, I wrote about Congressman Doug Lamborn who represents Colorado's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2019, Lamborn was pitching a fit: PBS Is Indoctrinating Our Kids. It’s Time to Defund Them.
Lamborn, whose IQ is below that of the insertion point of an enema tube, was terribly distressed that a popular children's show, Arthur, included the marriage of Mr. Ratburn to another male rat. What is the world coming to? Never mind that Lamborn's home state of Colorado had recognized same-sex marriages since October, 2014 and no one has died as a result.
According to the geniuses at American Family Association:
Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) has introduced legislation that would stop federal tax dollars from going to Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). According to congressional appropriation records, the federally subsidized Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) receives over $400 million per year, and it sends about $60 million to PBS to promote an ideology of sexual deviancy and to attack religious liberty.The bill was introduced on June 20, 2019 and has all of nine cosponsors (including Crazy Louie Gohmert — of course). A year later it has not received a vote in committee and will formally die at the end of the legislative session.
AFA explores more bigotry:
PBS has been airing a TV and an online series called Prideland to advance and normalize unbiblical sexuality. In the most recent PBS episode, Championing LGBTQ+ Healthcare in Mississippi, healthcare workers’ religious liberty and freedom of conscience are attacked. Healthcare personnel in many states have religious liberty rights and freedom of conscience rights to protect them from the sexual deviancy agenda. PBS is airing LGBTQ+ propaganda to undermine state laws designed to protect healthcare workers' rights.Nonsense! We have gone from “homosexual agenda” to “LGBT agenda” and, now, “the sexual deviancy agenda.” According to PBS:
In many parts of the Southern United States, it’s legal for doctors to deny services to LGBTQ+ people based on their religious beliefs. Meet a team of doctors in Jackson, Mississippi, who are determined to foster an environment where patients have access to the critical healthcare that they need.Commending a group of doctors for ensuring that LGBTQ people have access to quality healthcare in the Bible Belt does not “undermine” state laws, no matter how absurd those laws are.
The problem in Mississippi is HB-1523 (2016) which makes it perfectly legal, throughout the state, to withhold any goods or services because the provider does not approve of the purchaser or, in this case, a patient's sexuality. The bill consisted of “model legislation” circulated by hate group Alliance Defending Freedom in revenge for the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.
The Christian Right dishonestly falsely portrays this as not requiring medical personnel to provide transgender services. In point of fact, a doctor could withhold any form of treatment. A woman on the verge of a miscarriage might be unable to get treatment from an OB/Gyn were she married to another woman.
In Thursday's email, AFA provides the perfect example of that dishonest characterization:
This law prevents the government from forcing healthcare workers and counselors to provide services that would violate their "sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction." If providing gender identity transition care violates a healthcare worker's religious belief or conviction, then the state government cannot force the worker to provide that service.AFA concludes:
It is clear that PBS is using taxpayer funding to lobby the court of public opinion to subvert state laws that protect religious liberty and rights of conscience for healthcare personnel. This is not just a Mississippi issue as the PBS Prideland series makes it clear that its sexual deviancy agenda is nationwide.The above amounts to a baseless conspiracy theory dependent upon putrid bigotry.
