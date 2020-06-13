The Timing of Trump's Bigotry is No Coincidence

“When transgender people are persecuted, our entire community is persecuted.”
|Who is the real “enemy of the people?”
Roger Severino, an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, devoutly Catholic lawyer, is the director of the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) at HHS. Severino has been trying to limit transgender rights for years in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Donald Trump doesn't give a rat's ass one way or the other about the plight of transgender citizens. He has been chipping away at their very dignity for years to appease religious conservatives. Gender-diverse people do not matter to Trump. Getting reelected is the only thing that matters to Trump.
Trump is desperate. He may very well have more at stake than any other incumbent president has ever had in the history of the nation. Reelection puts Trump over the statute of limitations finish line for obstruction. If he is not reelected then he could very well face criminal indictment.
In 2018, according to the New York Times:
The Trump administration is considering narrowly defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, the most drastic move yet in a governmentwide effort to roll back recognition and protections of transgender people under federal civil rights law.That is precisely what they have been doing. They are conforming to conservative Christian dogma, to the letter, when it comes to sex and gender.
Trump's conservative Christian base knows perfectly well that this is Pride month. It is something that they detest. It is my considered opinion that Trump purposely chose to roll back transgender protections on June 12:
- Because it is during Pride month and;
- because it coincides with the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.
Sound crazy?Yes it is crazy. Consider just how batshit crazy Trump and his entire administration are. What better way to make an impact with conservative Christian voters?
We can have our own message for Mr. Trump in November: “Your days as president are over!”
While Biden seems to have a commanding lead I take nothing for granted. Trump believes that he is coated in Teflon. He has avoided accountability for his many frauds his entire life. There is nothing that Trump will not do to get reelected.
Extorting the government of Ukraine for campaign assistance was just one small example. He got away with that too.
Among other things, Trump is likely to do everything possible to suppress the votes of likely Democrats. Trump's attorney general has absolutely no respect for the law. An Opus Deist, Bill Barr believes that he is doing God's work which is why he openly lied about the thrust of the Mueller Report.
Transgender citizens are just pawns in Trump's game. It is outrageous and indecent to openly sanctify discrimination. A spokesman for Trump claimed that Trump is an LGBTQ advocate citing the supposed international effort to eliminate discrimination.
The whole purpose of that stunt was to put some LGBTQ currency in the bank for a moment just like this. The reality is that the administration has done absolutely nothing regarding that supposed initiative. Our sexuality doesn't mean that we are stupid or easily misled.
I am a strong believer that the “T” is an important part of LGBTQ. When transgender people are persecuted, our entire community is persecuted.
