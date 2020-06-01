Trump Treats Supporters Like Morons

For a limited time, President Trump has authorized a 500%-MATCH on your next contribution made toward our May End-of-Month GOAL.
- So-called matching contributions are almost always a scam.
- Trump does not get to “authorize” a matching contribution unless he is providing the funds.
- Does anyone think, for a moment, that Trump is making a 5:1 contribution out of his pocket?
- Not to mention the fact that it is June 1.
According to the campaign, they are seeking to raise $6 million which would then mean $1 million from supporters and $5 million from Orange Man. Does he have that kind of money?
