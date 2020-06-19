What Do YOU Think Trump Means When He Refers to "Thugs?"

Radical Democrats actually SUED to stop my re-election campaign’s Trump MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.Let's untangle that BS. A group of local lawyers did, in fact, go to court in regards to Trump's Tulsa rally. What they were trying to do was to get organizers to adhere to the administration's own recommendations for social distancing. You can be sure that many MAGA-bot attendees subscribe to the preposterous idea that not wearing a facial mask makes a political statement.
First, they support tens of thousands of ANTIFA THUGS DESTROYING our communities. And now, they try to COVID-SHAME us for holding rallies at only a fraction of the people?
No wearing a facial mask makes a statement about one's diminished intellect and gullibility.
These attendees will then present a risk to the entire community. The lead attorney is a prominent criminal defense lawyer, Paul DeMuro of Tulsa. There is no record of contributions by him to either party.
As for the “tens of thousands,” the overwhelming majority of protesters were peaceful. Antifa is gratuitous nonsense. By now you would think that Trump would know that referring to black people as “thugs” is racist and highly offensive.
Perhaps he does know and he believes that the MAGA morons know that it is racist. Perhaps that is precisely why he is using such language. Most of us realized four years ago that Trump is a racist and a bigot.
Furthermore, protests were a spontaneous reaction to the continuing murders of black people by police. Many protesters were wearing masks and the risk of contagion outdoors is considerably less than the risk in an auditorium packed with people shoulder to shoulder. Trump's Nuremberg rally is not a spontaneous reaction but a planned event that is unnecessary per se.
The rest is the usual we vs. them blather:
I DON’T THINK SO. The Liberals have ALWAYS been trying to take me down, and more importantly, they’ve been trying to take YOU down, XXXXX.The only person who could make a matching contribution without breaking campaign finance laws is Trump himself and that seems highly dubious.
They hate me. They hate you. They hate rallies and it’s all because they hate the idea of MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
We are halfway through the month and now that the Left has tried to SILENCE US, I want to make a statement SO LOUD that even the Fake News media won’t be able to ignore us.
FOR THE NEXT HOUR I’ve extended 500%-MATCHING on ALL CONTRIBUTIONS made to our Trump Rally Defense Fund!
I do want to make America great again. That is best accomplished by giving Mr. Trump a pink slip in November.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.