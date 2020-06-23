Why is Amazon.com the Seller of Factually-Challenged Transphobic Trash?

|Abigail Shrier is a lawyer peddling bad medical advice
It is not Amazon's job to be the arbiter of literary decency but there are lines that should not be crossed. I doubt that Amazon would sell a book by a Neo-Nazi or Klansman. The problem is that Amazon thinks, in this case, that transphobia does not rise to the level of anti-Semitism and racism.
The book in question was written by Abigail Shrier, a lawyer.
From the promo page:
Until just a few years ago, gender dysphoria—severe discomfort in one’s biological sex—was vanishingly rare. It was typically found in less than .01 percent of the population, emerged in early childhood, and afflicted males almost exclusively.First of all it has held steady at about 0.5% of the population. Where she got 0.01% is anyone's guess. Adolescents are transitioning earlier but the total number of transgender people is about the same.
But today whole groups of female friends in colleges, high schools, and even middle schools across the country are coming out as “transgender.” These are girls who had never experienced any discomfort in their biological sex until they heard a coming-out story from a speaker at a school assembly or discovered the internet community of trans “influencers.”I have heard that before but I have never seen any real evidence. It is usually based on the discredited Littman study. To be transgender, an adolescent who is post-pubertal is going to need medications; either puberty blockers or hormones and those are not available on demand.
While, for example, Fenway Institute no longer requires a psychiatric referral, people are carefully screened by the institute's clinicians.
Unsuspecting parents are awakening to find their daughters in thrall to hip trans YouTube stars and “gender-affirming” educators and therapists who push life-changing interventions on young girls—including medically unnecessary double mastectomies and puberty blockers that can cause permanent infertility.Just who are these “unsuspecting parents?” Minors require parental consent for any medical intervention.
Moreover, no one is “pushing” anything on anyone and surgery does require two psychiatric evaluations. Puberty blockers do not create infertility as Shrier claims. Did Ms. Shrier consult with “experts” like hate group leader Tony Perkins? He spouts the same BS.
A book authored by a lawyer is not peer-reviewed medical research
Abigail Shrier, a writer for the Wall Street Journal, has dug deep into the trans epidemic, talking to the girls, their agonized parents, and the counselors and doctors who enable gender transitions, as well as to “detransitioners”—young women who bitterly regret what they have done to themselves.There is no epidemic and desisters are statistically insignificant. It all depends on how Shrier is obtaining people to contact. If she is speaking with trans males referred by Dr. Jack Turban (Harvard/Mass General) she will probably find no desisters. If the referrals came from some crackpot like Walt Heyer then 100% of her sample will express regret.
Coming out as transgender immediately boosts these girls’ social status, Shrier finds, but once they take the first steps of transition, it is not easy to walk back. She offers urgently needed advice about how parents can protect their daughters.Shrier is a lawyer. She is not qualified to offer medical advice. The only advice that parents need is to get a psychiatric opinion from a highly qualified clinician. Then get a second opinion.
I suspect that Shrier is attempting to promote the myth that seeing an expert in the field automatically means that your child will transition. That is simply not true.
