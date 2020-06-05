Wisdom on Conversion Therapy from Porno Pete, Enlightened Man

|via GoPride Chicago
Apparently Kushner wants to condense 58 pages into a pocket card. I wouldn't be that concerned Pete. Jared Kushner has not brought peace to the Middle East or accomplished much of anything.
By the way the title of this post at American Family Association's blog is Ivanka's husband pushing controversial revision to GOP platform. “Ivanka's husband?” What a strange way to refer to Kushner.
Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality responds.The moron is parroting “transgender ideology” spouted by religious fools and changing it to “gay ideology.” Neither gender identity nor sexual orientation construct an ideology. The suggestion is preposterous. LaBarbera is also ignoring the fact that there is no evidence that conversion therapy works while there is evidence of its toxicity.
"The left calls it 'conversion therapy,'" he clarifies, "but what we're talking about are parents trying to help their kids live a biblically faithful life, which does not include gay ideology and transgenderism. In our culture right now, the freedom to help your child to live a normal, heterosexual life is really under threat."
Religious parents would do better for themselves and for their children if they accepted their kids' sexuality. Otherwise all that they are setting up is an environment where children are motivated, and even encouraged, to lie to their parents who are ultimately blamed for the sexuality of their offspring.
Later on:
"… He and his wife [Ivanka Trump] proclaim Orthodox Judaism – and that's very odd [for him to push this] because Orthodox Jews historically have been opposed to homosexual activism, and here he is sort of siding with the gay lobby," he argues. "And also, his wife … has celebrated [and] advocated for 'gay pride' with tweets and such."The Kushner's are most certainly not orthodox Jews. I don't believe that they are adherents of Modern Orthodoxy either given that Jared never wears a yarmulke. I don't think that they keep kosher. My gripe with Jared is that he is entirely unqualified for a position in the administration.
I am also concerned that Jared is seriously compromised by personal business needs. When he is in the Middle East I never know if he is negotiating for the citizens of the United States or for his family's real estate interests. He has reportedly obtained significant financing from the Arab world. At what cost to us?
The Kushners, like most Jews, are accepting of sexual minorities and might — might — have controlled some of Trump's baser self-serving instincts.
More importantly, an issue like conversion therapy has no place in the Republican platform. It exists principally to provide a pretext for discrimination and prejudice by supposedly proving that sexual orientation and gender identity are choices. In effect the GOPers have been champions of science denial at the behest of their conservative Christian base.
If Mr. LaBarbera has this time on his hands, perhaps he should devote some of it to restoring the tax-exempt status of his hate group.
Related content:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.